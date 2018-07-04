Hawaii Becomes The First State To Ban Sunscreens That Harm Coral Reefs

MakenaStockMedia / Design Pics / Getty Images Beginning in 2021, Hawaii will prohibit the sale and distribution of unprescribed sunscreens that contain oxybenzone and octinoxate, which can kill coral larvae.

Hawaii just took a big step to safeguard the state’s stunning coral reefs.

Gov. David Ige (D) signed a bill on Tuesday banning almost all sunscreens that contain certain chemicals that damage coral reefs and other marine ecosystems. The legislation, which state lawmakers passed in May, prohibits the sale and distribution of nonprescribed sunscreens that contain oxybenzone or octinoxate, which can be lethal for coral larvae.

“This bill is a small first step worldwide to really caring about our corals and our reefs in a way that no one else anywhere in the world has done,” he said during the bill signing.

According to the governor’s office, the law will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021. The ban will not be applied to medically prescribed sunscreens or makeup that contain oxybenzone or octinoxate.

Mario Tama / Getty Images Hawaii’s Gov. David Ige said during a bill signing ceremony, “We are blessed in Hawaii to be home of some of the most beautiful natural resources on the planet, but our natural environment is fragile.”

“We are blessed in Hawaii to be home of some of the most beautiful natural resources on the planet, but our natural environment is fragile, and our own interaction with the earth can have everlasting impacts,” Ige said.

Hawaiian Rep. Chris Lee (D) emphasized in a statement on Tuesday how important such environmental measures are.

“In my lifetime, our planet has lost about half its coral reefs,” he said. “We’ve got to take action to make sure we can protect the other half as best we can because we know that time is against us.”

State Sen. Mike Gabbard (D), who sponsored the bill, said when lawmakers passed the measure that Hawaii is “on the cutting edge.”