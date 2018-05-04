U.S. NEWS
05/04/2018 07:02 pm ET

5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Hawaii As Volcano Erupts On Big Island

Hundreds have been evacuated as eruptions continue. At least two homes have been destroyed on the Big Island.
By Carla Herreria
Earthquakes continue to shake Hawaii's Big Island as lava spews from fissures in the Puna district.
A strong earthquake shook the island of Hawaii as lava from Kilauea volcano continued to erupt from cracks in streets in surrounding neighborhoods on Friday.

The earthquake registered as a magnitude of 5.4 and originated at a depth of 4.29 miles on the south flank of Kilauea volcano. There is no tsunami threat to the area, according to Hawaii County Civil Defense.

The earthquake struck about 11 miles from the Leilani Estates subdivision, where at least four fissures have opened up, sending lava spewing into the streets on Thursday night.

After the earthquake, a fifth fissure opened up in Leilani Estates, erupting with more lava.  

The subdivision is facing five separate eruptions from two fissures. 

Officials evacuated residents of Leilani Estates and the subdivision of Lanipuna Gardens in the Puna district of the Big Island on Thursday afternoon after the fissures started to appear in the streets.

At least two homes had been destroyed by lava as of Friday afternoon.

