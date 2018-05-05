HONOLULU —This week, Hawaii residents got a scorching reminder of what life on an active volcano can be like.

Lava flowing from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island started to erupt from several fissures in the subdivision of Leilani Estates in the Puna district on Thursday, after days of small earthquakes. Parts of Puna sits on the east rift zone of the volcano.

Several fissures opened throughout the rural area, appearing in roads, forested areas and some people’s driveways. Lava and toxic steam poured out of cracks, sometimes causing an explosive display.

On Saturday afternoon, Hawaii County officials said more lava outbreaks are likely.

A post shared by D B (@dbphotogallery) on May 5, 2018 at 4:13pm PDT

Officials ordered a mandatory evacuation for thousands of residents of the Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens subdivisions. Officials also evacuated 2,600 visitors from Volcanoes National Park, which provides public access to lava viewing points.

Activity intensified Friday after powerful, back-to-back earthquakes rumbled through the island. More fissures opened, spewing even more lava by Saturday morning, while older fissures became inactive.

“It’s really unnerving,” Francis Cristobal, a resident of Hilo, told HuffPost on Friday. Cristobal lives more than 20 miles from Leilani Estates, though tremors have damaged some items inside his high-rise apartment.

“There is something really raw about the ground shaking,” he said. “As humans, we think we can rely on solid ground. If that shakes, too, it shakes you to the bones.”

A post shared by John Kapono Carter (@johnkaponocarter) on May 5, 2018 at 10:52am PDT

Kilauea is one of the most active volcanoes in the world. It has been continuously erupting since 1983, though lava hasn’t threatened the local population since a slow-moving flow in 2014.

So far, at least five homes have been destroyed by this week’s eruptions, according to Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim’s office. No injuries have been reported.

The threat of lava isn’t the only danger to residents. Officials are warning the public to stay away from the area because the fissures are also emitting deadly sulfur dioxide gas.

See more photos of Kilauea and the lava creeping through Hawaii’s Leilani Estates district below.

Francis Cristobal Kilauea's Pu'u 'O'o vent, seen from Hilo, began emitting plumes of smoke and gas after the crater floor collapsed earlier this week.

Handout via Getty Images After days of small earthquakes, fissures opened up around the Leilani Estates subdivision.

FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images Officials have ordered thousands of people to evacuate the area.

Handout via Getty Images Lava pours across the road at Leilani and Kaupili Streets after the eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on May 4, 2018.

Handout via Getty Images

A post shared by D B (@dbphotogallery) on May 5, 2018 at 4:19pm PDT

FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images Park personnel at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park turn people away on May 5, 2018 after the park was closed a day earlier due to dangerous volcanic activity.