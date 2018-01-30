State Employee Who Sent Hawaii Missile Alert Thought U.S. Was Under Attack: Report

The emergency worker responsible for sending a false missile alert to over 1 million people in Hawaii earlier this month actually believed there was an incoming ballistic missile, The Washington Post reports.

The worker sent the public safety alert after mishearing a recorded message that was part of an unscheduled drill, according to a preliminary investigation conducted by the Federal Communications Commission.

As part of the drill, a night shift supervisor posing as U.S. Pacific Command played a recorded message that warned emergency workers of an incoming attack, according to the Post. The recording included the phrase “exercise, exercise, exercise.” But it also stated, “This is not a drill,” which apparently prompted the worker to broadcast the ballistic missile alert.

State officials said initially that the worker triggered the false alarm by accidentally hitting the wrong option in a drop-down menu. But the investigation’s findings, as reported by the Post, suggest this may not have been the case.

Neither the FCC nor the office of Hawaii Gov. David Ige (D) immediately responded to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

The state worker who sent the alert has refused to cooperate with a federal investigation, Lisa Fowlkes, head of the FCC’s Public Safety & Homeland Security Bureau, said last week during a Senate Commerce Committee hearing.

“We are disappointed ... that one key employee, the person who transmitted the false alert, is refusing to cooperate with our investigation,” Fowlkes said. “We hope that person will reconsider.”

A representative for the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency told HuffPost that the employee wasn’t cooperating with the state’s investigation either. The worker, whose name has not been released by officials, was reassigned to another job within Hawaii’s Emergency Operations Center.

An estimated 1.2 million people received the alert on their cellphones Jan. 13. People in the state were sent into a frenzy, and many sought shelter.

ALISON TEAL via Getty Images

Many officials knew the alert was a mistake immediately, but it took nearly 40 minutes for the state’s emergency agency to send out a second alert letting people know the original had been a false alarm.

The governor reportedly knew of the error two minutes after the alert was sent out, but it took him 15 minutes to tweet about the false alarm because he didn’t know his Twitter password.