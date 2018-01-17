Hawaii’s Porn Usage Tanked After Missile Alert, Though It Spiked Later

For nearly 40 terrifying minutes, many residents of Hawaii thought they were under attack after a false missile alert was sent to phones statewide. Multiple stories have emerged as to what people did in the time between the first alert and its later cancellation. Some sought shelter, some sent farewells to loved ones, and others like HuffPost reporter Carla Herreria squabbled over a tractor.

One thing that most Hawaiians did not do ― which may help restore some of your faith in humanity ― was look at pornography.

On Wednesday, adult website Pornhub released data about how traffic to its website from Hawaii changed in the minutes from the first alert to the second. As the initial warning pinged phones in the state shortly after 8 a.m. local time, traffic to Pornhub plunged by nearly 60 percent almost immediately.

“Based on real-time, per-minute page views, and compared to levels on the previous two Saturdays, our statisticians found a precipitous drop in traffic at 8:07 a.m. immediately after the warning was sent out,” Pornhub said.

Traffic kept falling as news of the alert spread, and by 8:23 a.m., it was down a whopping 77 percent.

But around that time, news started filtering through that the missile alert was a mistake, an error made by an employee at the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. Although a second updated message was not sent to phones until nearly 8:45 a.m., local politicians and media were updating the situation and urging people to remain calm well before that.

As the false alarm was confirmed, traffic to Pornhub climbed steadily, and by 9:01 a.m., page views were nearly 50 percent above average. For the rest of the morning, views remained above average.

“As residents were notified around 8:45 that the initial warning was sent in error, traffic began to return to normal and Hawaiians collectively breathed a sigh of relief,” the website said.