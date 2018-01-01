Hawaiian Airlines Flight Takes Off In 2018, Lands In 2017

It’s plane crazy: A flight that took off in 2018 ended up landing in 2017.

Hawaiian Airlines Flight 446 was scheduled to depart Auckland, New Zealand, on Dec. 31 at 11:55 p.m. local time on its way to Honolulu.

However, an unexpected 10-minute delay meant that it took off at 12:05 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2018.

Thanks to the location of the international date line, Honolulu is 23 hours behind Auckland. That meant the eight-hour flight landed at 10:16 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2017.

Sam Sweeney, a transportation reporter for Washington, D.C., station WJLA, noticed the quirky flight time and posted it on Twitter ...

Because of an unexpected delay, Hawaiian Airlines flight 446 took off in 2018 and will land in 2017. #timetravel pic.twitter.com/A5vesXmjqq — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) December 31, 2017

... and proceeded to blow everyone’s mind.

Some people weren’t sure how to react.

Others felt it was a good opportunity for a “Doctor Who” gif.

Some had more practical concerns.

Bring back lotto numbers! — John Rambo (@JohnJ2427) December 31, 2017

so i can make two resolution lists for 2018🤔 — Aceix Smart (@the_aceix) January 1, 2018

And at least one person wanted to kill the buzz by bringing, ugh, a rational explanation.