'Christopher Robin' Star Hayley Atwell Pretends Someone Is Stuck In Her Cheek

Actress Hayley Atwell is a woman of many talents. Whether ventriloquism is one of them is a matter of opinion.

While promoting her film “Christopher Robin” with co-star Ewan McGregor, Atwell revealed that she is able to throw her voice in strange ways ― something she managed to keep from McGregor during their entire shoot.

But she showed off her bizarre ability to Fandango.com by puffing out her cheek and making a character ― that may be Winnie the Pooh ― appear to be stuck in her mouth.

“I’ve fallen and I can’t get out,” the strange voice seems to say.

To McGregor’s astonishment, Atwell made it sound like a dog was barking inside her mouth.

Atwell doesn’t do any ventriloquism in “Christopher Robin,” but perhaps some savvy screenwriter will write it into her next part.