Hayley Kiyoko talks 'Curious' and Pizza Toppings

Hayley Kiyoko is no stranger to the spotlight. You may recognize her from a couple well known releases such as This Side of Paradise which included LGBTQ+ pop anthem Girls like Girls, as well as CITRINE which gave us the ever so lovely bop, Gravel to Tempo. Hayley witholds the ability to tell us relatable stories through music in a very, powerful way.

Now it is 2018 and Hayley is a force to be reckoned with. Her debut album EXPECTATIONS is due for release on March 30th, 2018, as well performing at Coachella this April, which she revealed that it has been a dream of hers since she was thirteen years old.

So..not to be dramatic or anything but I’m pretty sure Hayley will snatch our wigs and catapult them to the moon.

The new music video for Curious is set around a houseparty where we see Hayley’s old girlfriend walking in with what looks to be her new boyfriend. Hayley looked absolutely stunning, surrounded by girls in gorgeous lingerie and just all around serving looks. When the song reaches the chorus, Kiyoko questions if the relationship with that new boyfriend compares to anything like what she and Hayley shared in the past. The catchy chorus “If you let him touch ya touch ya touch ya touch ya, like I used to, used to, used to” is complimented by amazing choreography in the hallway, courtesy of Hayley and her talented backup dancers of course.

Throughout the video, Kiyoko finds herself with another girl at the party, resulting with her old flame wearing jealousy on her face. The video ends with Kiyoko and the old flame reuiniting in the bathroom in a heated make-out session on the vanity with Hayley getting the final line “I’m just curious, is it serious?” before leaving the stunned girl on the sink. When asked about the theme and the inspiration behind both the song and video, Kiyoko exaplained that “alot of people play games” and how it’s basically “knowing when to walk away” in a relationship.

Secure your wigs and click the play button below:

Sitting down on the phone with Hayley, we spoke about important topics such as her new video, and pizza toppings, and music.

SS: Your latest music video for your single, Curious talks about losing a lover to someone else, do you find a sense of power when writing these types of songs? Sort of like a “tell off” to your lover but with music?

HK: ...I think as an artist, as a musician you’re always inspired by your personal life, and you definitely get a little bit of closure when you do good music videos. So when the video is finished you definitely get closure because it’s inspired by you know, your personal life because that chapter is over. I feel like you definitely get a little bit of that [in the video].

SS: In music industry we have LGBTQ+ songs, sung by artists like you, and Halsey for instance with Bad at Love. How does it feel to be such a pioneer to normalize LGBTQ+ relationships in music?

HK: I’m just excited to be able to share my music with people that relate to it and that people care to listen. Eventually my goal is to be an artist, and to be viewed as an artist. To be in that mainstream [category], you have to start somewhere. Unfortunately you have to lable yourself first, and then hopefully people will view you as a person. But that’s obviously my goal, you know? I’m singing about girls, I’ll always sing about girls. My goal is for everyone to be able to relate to my music and for me to be a mainstream artist. I love that I have my community, and that I found my place in the music industry. I’ve found fans that love women as much as I love women and it’s really fun. It makes life fun.

HAYLEY KIYOKO COURTESY OF ATLANTIC RECORDS. USED WITH PERMISSION.

SS: If you could collaborate with one person, dead or alive, who would you pick?

HK: That’s a really heavy, heavy question! Probably Stevie Wonder..I would also love to do a song with Fleetwood Mac.

SS: Lastly, there is no way I couldn’t ask you this...but do you like pineapple on your pizza?

HK: I love pineapple on pizza! How did you know??My ultimate pizza choice is pineapple and pepperoni!

SS: I still respect you as an artist even though you chose the wrong pizza topping choice!

HK: It’s not wrong, it’s right!