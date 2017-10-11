Hayley Townley, "Breast Cancer Taught Me to Have No Regrets"

“When it came to relationships, my breast cancer, as my grandmother would say, ‘cleaned out the cobwebs’. I now know whom I can count on and whom I cannot.” - Hayley Townley

MK: What defines Hayley Townley?

HT: Definitely my love for life! When given a choice, I think to myself, “If I don’t do this, will I remember WHY I didn’t go? If I’m giving up something fun, interesting or weird simply because I have too much to do on my desk, and down the road I won’t remember what that is, I’ll be sure to pick the fun, interesting and weird option.

MK: What were your plans before you were diagnosed with breast cancer?

HT: To not have breast cancer!. I was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 36 years old, sixteen years ago this month, and whatever my plans may have been at that time have morphed into what they are now. That is to live life to the fullest: be authentic, ride roller coasters every chance I get, laugh loudly, kiss deeply, love unconditionally.

MK: Do you ever wish you could go back to life as if was before breast cancer? Why/why not?

HT: The things that have come of my experience are not all bad. And while at first it seemed like there no light at the end of the tunnel, I found the light brighter than I ever could have expected. That doesn’t mean that sometimes I don’t give in to the “what if” of my life. What if my mom hadn’t died from breast cancer? What if I hadn’t gotten breast cancer? What if my breasts were still perfect? But of course, that is part of the grief process that we all need to go through.

I was so hurt and confused when some of my friends disappeared during my illness. But I’ve realized that it wasn’t me—it was them. And I really am okay with it. Cancer strengthened the fantastic relationships I had, and produced some lovely ones I never would have had otherwise.

My relationship with my amazing husband, Tim, has grown tenfold. I loved him so much when I married him in 1990, I didn’t think I could possibly love him more. But I can’t imagine walking through this life life without him. We even work together. We own a small local, friendly and professional real estate company–– Comet Realty–– that helps our clients buy, sell and rent property all over the central coast of California. We always only talked about it before - breast cancer just sped up our plans. No regrets!

MK: How has this experience awakened you to your purpose?

HT: I am definitely more passionate and compassionate....and I wrote a book. It’s called, “There Is Life After Breast Cancer”, a compilation of stories and artwork by breast cancer survivors and their loved ones. We proudly donate a portion of the proceeds to breast cancer organizations all over the country, based on your nominations. Visit us online for more information. If you use OCT2017! promo code, you’ll get a book for only $4.95 + shipping (normally $18.95)!

MK: What are some of your favorite breast cancer organizations and why?

HT: There are so many amazing organizations. I have supported many over the years, depending on where I am/was in my journey. Some of my favorites on a national level are Young Survivors Coalition (YSC) and Tigerlily Foundation. My local favorite is Cancer Support Community California Central Coast. It’s important to have others who have “been there, done that” be there for others. I ran a support group in my area for seven years. I get WAY more out of helping others!

MK: What word do you wish you could take out of the breast cancer vocabulary?

HT: Pinkwashing. People’s first instinct when a friend is diagnosed is to buy them something pink and/or with a ribbon on it. Any company can put a pink ribbon on their products and credit “breast cancer awareness.” This doesn’t mean that any money goes to the cause. Always do research on items with a pink ribbon on them. There are some amazing products and companies that stand behind wanting to find a cure, or some amazing foundations that have great items that truly help you to help others.

MK: If there was one thing you could change about how people view breast cancer, what would that be? HT: HT: Breast cancer is not pretty, pink, funny, sexy or the “good kind of cancer.”

MK: Has cancer changed how you see adversity?

HT: It made my husband Tim and I throw caution to the wind about a lot of things. We ask the question, “If not now, when?” Then we usually make the choice we really wanted to make in the first place. If you truly want to do something, then do it!

MK: What's your favorite thing to do? .

HT: Be in the moment. If somebody asks me to do something, there is a 99% chance I will say yes, even if I don’t know what it involves! As a result, I see more concerts, meet more people, eat more excellent food and travel to random locations simply because I want to experience everything I can. And life is always better with friends. My tribe includes people from all walks of life, and I delight in each person and their uniqueness. I wake up every day as if I’m going to the circus and go to bed each night as if I did.

MK: What one word defines you?