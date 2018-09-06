HBO's 'Insecure' Renewed For A Fourth Season

Rejoice: Another season of Issa Rae’s hit HBO series “Insecure” is in the making.

Rae, the creator and star of the comedy series, announced in a tweet Thursday that the show was recently renewed for a fourth season. HBO confirmed the news in a press release.

The Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated series follows Rae’s character, Issa, as she hilariously and awkwardly fumbles through her love life, career and friendships, alongside her best friend Molly (Yvonne Orji).

“#InsecureHBO has been renewed for Season 4!” Rae tweeted on Thursday afternoon. “Thank you to everyone who has been watching and supporting!”

Rae and co-creator Larry Wilmore premiered “Insecure,” partially based on her web series “Awkward Black Girl,” in 2016. The current season kicked off on Aug. 12.

HBO also announced on Thursday that the company is renewing “Ballers,” starring Dwayne Johnson and John David Washington, for a fifth season.