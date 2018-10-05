HBO Announces 'KTown,' A Dark Comedy About Los Angeles' Koreatown

MLGXYZ via Getty Images The Los Angeles skyline as seen from Koreatown.

HBO has a dark comedy in the works about one of Los Angeles’ most eclectic neighborhoods.

The network confirmed to HuffPost that it is developing “KTown,” based on ethnic enclave Koreatown. The project is being spearheaded by “Barry” producer Jason Kim and Greta Lee, who is best-known for her portrayal of Soojin on “Girls,” Deadline reports. The comedy will reportedly follow the kingpin family at the neighborhood’s center.

Lee is slated not only to co-executive produce the project, but also to play Yumi, daughter of the Kang family and self-described “Brentwood Barbie.” The character reportedly reconnects with the Korean identity she once found “embarrassing.”

Not many details have been revealed about the project. However, it’s obvious Asian-America is already stoked.

In Koreatown, the population of Koreans & Mexicans is roughly the same.



If .@HBO does KTown right, it could be the first major television show to showcase Asian-Latino relations in America.



America‘s long ready for a show centering Asians & Latinos.https://t.co/ThT1tyRfJV — anthony c. ocampo, ph.d. (@anthonyocampo) October 4, 2018

According an interview with Grub Street published last month, Lee met Kim while working on “Girls,” where Kim served as a writer. Previously, Kim also wrote the acclaimed musical “KPOP,” which is expected to make an off-Broadway return in 2019.