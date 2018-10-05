HBO Announces 'KTown,' A Dark Comedy About Los Angeles' Koreatown

HBO has a dark comedy in the works about one of Los Angeles’ most eclectic neighborhoods.
The network confirmed to HuffPost that it is developing “KTown,” based on ethnic enclave Koreatown. The project is being spearheaded by “Barry” producer Jason Kim and Greta Lee, who is best-known for her portrayal of Soojin on “Girls,” Deadline reports. The comedy will reportedly follow the kingpin family at the neighborhood’s center.
Lee is slated not only to co-executive produce the project, but also to play Yumi, daughter of the Kang family and self-described “Brentwood Barbie.” The character reportedly reconnects with the Korean identity she once found “embarrassing.”
Not many details have been revealed about the project. However, it’s obvious Asian-America is already stoked.
According an interview with Grub Street published last month, Lee met Kim while working on “Girls,” where Kim served as a writer. Previously, Kim also wrote the acclaimed musical “KPOP,” which is expected to make an off-Broadway return in 2019.
We can hardly wait to see “KTown,” but in the meantime, someone pass the jajangmyeon.