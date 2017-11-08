HCG Drops - A New Word in Effective, Sustainable Weight Loss

Have you ever dreamt of a safe way to lose pounds without side effects and with a guaranteed long-term effect? Sounds unreal, right? Not as unreal as you might think! Such a way exists, and you may become one of those lucky to try its effect. The name of this secret remedy is hCG drops – no miracles, only science-based ways of losing weight safely and for long.

What Are hCG Drops?

Let’s first find out what hCG generally is. Human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) is a hormone issued by a woman’s organism during pregnancy. Its primary function is to support the normal development of the fetus, but the findings of 1930s’ endocrinological studies proved its positive influence on body fat loss as well. Hence, hGC is now offered as a part of sustainable diet plans for those seeking stable and visible weight loss results. It is issued in the form of injections, drops, pallets, and sprays, so it’s up to you which mode of use to select for your own weight loss purposes.

Among other forms of hGC administration, drops appear to be the least problematic mode. No side effects, no pain accompanying injections! Such a user-friendly and comfortable form of use is definitely the most non-invasive. Now you can add the hCG to your drink or meal anywhere, even on the move, not to disrupt your weight loss regimen and achieve the best results!

Clinical Evidence of hCG Drops’ Efficiency

The mainstream use of hGC is meant for reproductive issues, but the popularity of hCG drops in weight loss has spurred many clinical studies to test their effectiveness. For instance, the study of Dr. Lawrence Broder in 2010 gave valuable clinical trial findings in favor of hCG for weight loss (http://greatlakeswellnessclinics.com/newhcgresearch.html). Asher and Harper also found the hCG group to lose more weight than the control group did in their 1973 research (https:// scribd.com/document/47021592/Asher-Harper-HCG-Study), while the latest clinical proof was provided by Dr. Sheri L. Emma in the 2012 The Dr. Oz Show (http://www.doctoroz.com/article/hcg-diet-research-study). Though her findings relate to hCG injections, the finding about their clinically significant effect are still workable for hCG drops as well.

How Do hCG Drops Work for Weight Loss?

The best about hCG drops is that all the work on weight loss happens in your brain. Since hCG is a hormone of pregnancy, it stimulates the production of estrogen and progesterone in the human organism in the hypothalamus. The latter is also in charge of hunger stimuli, so by taking hCG drops on a regular basis, you suppress hunger and eat less. This effect makes it a handy assistant for weak-willed people unable to refuse from large food portions and failing diets at the very start. hCG has also has a proven regulatory effect on metabolism. So, if you have problems with self-control, hCG drops will become an invaluable supplement to your diet!

How to Use hCG Drops?

Since hCG administration is combined with a strict diet, experts recommend planning the weight loss regimen in several rounds. The first round of the hCG diet should be round 26-43 days, with further rounds’ adjustments made depending on its outcomes. The mode of use is as follows: using a dropper inside the bottle, place 10 drops under your tongue three times a day 30-45 minutes before the meal. If you feel hungry and cannot cope with that feeling, increase the intake to up to 6 times a day for better outcomes. Don’t swallow the drops at once, give them around 10 minutes to dissipate in your mouth first.

Before trying hCG drops, keep in mind that you will need to combine them with a strict diet allowing only 500, 800, or 1,200 calories per day (the plan depends on your state of health and weight loss targets). Specialists recommend this combination as the most effective and quick way to lose weight with hCG. Leave two meals a day and diversify each of them by including protein, vegetable, bread, and fruit into each of them. Dietary meats and white fish are OK, as well as seafood, but oily fish is banned. The good news is that bans on fluids are not too strict – you may drink water, tea, and coffee without limitations.

Conclusions and Recommendations