Head Games: The Curious Case of Princess Pea

Female Empowerment is no doubt the mantra of 2018. The overwhelming amounts of sexual harassment and assault exposed and talked about in America has made us pause and critically examine the systems within our societies that oppress women globally. Questioning the role of women in her patriarchal society is the focus of Indian Performance Artist, Princess Pea. Donning an oversized sculpture head worn like a helmet, Princess Pea’s serious anime-like side eye conjures up imagery of feminist art around the male gaze and it’s oppression of the female form.

Photograph by Abhay Singh Princess Pea for Vogue India’s Top Influencers for #VogueEmpowers, a social awareness initiative for women empowerment

Curious to find out who this character was, I reached out online, only to be wittily connected with her equally mysterious assistant, Agent Bob. With the intermediary established, I was able to ask the allusive Princess Pea about her ideas around body image and female empowerment.

J: Tell me about the stare: At times it feels shy and others it seems paranoid. It conjures up imagery of Barbara Kruger's "Your Gaze hits the side of my face". Rather than a stone statue of a grown woman looking strong and stoic, Princess Pea is adorably alien, but at home in your gallery on Instagram. Can you tell us the thought behind your appearance?

PP: The gaze was created for asking questions, about the society reasons of women being objectified. Growing up in a society where women were eye candy for male audience. Women playing primarily aesthetic roles / aesthetic object forcing a patriarchal society she has strong gaze gender equality is still very very long way for overly sexualizes form of woman in media male gaze how woman are exhibited for the audience.

J: And the name?

PP: I have one essay excerpt I find apt [to describe the name]:

“Princess” has dual significance, as a humanizing, subversive presence, and as a reference to the historical oppression of women by encouraging little girls to want to be princesses waiting eagerly for their elusive Prince Charming; to be damsels in distress waiting to be rescued; by socializing them to be precious and delicate, to be seen but not heard, to be obedient and subservient, to not upset the order of things, to not question authority, to perform the roles expected of them, to be daughters and mothers and grandmothers, all the while repressing their sexuality for the greater good of society, and most of all, to let their destinies be governed entirely by the powers that be. The girl child, born out of her childhood insecurities, being continually pecked about being abnormally underweight while hearing her sister being chided for the opposite, and her failed artistic encounters with the concept of perfection, the giant, destabilizing head that is Princess Pea is an act of creative resistance.’

Princess Pea “Vague” Series exploring ambiguity around public/private female identity

J: Princess Pea is also poised to be a fashion icon of sorts in India. You have been featured at Amazon Fashion Week and an influencer for Vogue India’s “#VogueEmpower” initiative. Interestingly enough, your "Vague" series addresses notions of ideal perfection and beauty in publication. Can you elaborate on your personal perspective on how it can shape female identity?-

PP: 'Privacy should be seen as luxury' - I decided to build up a character which is anonymous and far from the distractions of being perfect frame. the ideas is then to excel from the norms and expectations, building your own way which is not what they want you to be.

J: What changes would you love to see in fashion at any level (global, local, etc)?-

PP: slow fashion, respect, and sustainability.

J: As a personal indulgence, who are some of Princess Pea's favorite designers, local designers, style? Do they by chance differ from your personal wardrobe?

PP: only one - Rei Kawakubo

Photographed by Ashish Sahi Lifestyle Images of a Live Performance for Architectural Digest

J: Your performance for Architectural Digest showed an intimate audience and imagined daily routine of Princess Pea. What is typically is the response from the public when you don your headpiece for your work? Is it only for photos, or do you wear it for long periods of time?

PP: I do get unusual and anomalous responses and very curious to see the unreal addition to the human body. Both for pictures and for the longer durations, its quite a meditation.

J: Last question: As you continue your work, how can we combat the disease of perfection, that often oppressive internal feeling when we don't live up to the social identity we believe society has subscribed to us?

PP: From the day we are born, we are constantly inspected through this viewfinder of perfection, as the matter of fact, we aim for perfection without a correct idea of what perfection means and might demand from us. Its begins at our own home, and the education systems often skip essential ingredient for developing 'respectful self'. It’s challenging as the real self fuels the alter self and they can be both unsettling in this volatile environment. The meditative space is then the door to many new answers or queries, that I continue to look for.

Courtesy of Princess Pea Set 75 of “Sunrise Ceremonies” by Princess Pea