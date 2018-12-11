Headline About Julia Roberts' Roles Published With Extremely Awkward Typo

ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images Julia Roberts is currently starring in the film "Ben Is Back."

On Saturday, the Post-Journal in Jamestown, New York, published an article by the Associated Press about Julia Roberts’ critically acclaimed roles in the film “Ben Is Back” and the new Amazon series “Homecoming,” Syrcuse.com reports. The only problem was the headline included one glaring mistake.

“Julia Roberts Finds Life And Her Holes Get Better With Age,” the headline read.

Headline of the day



Julia Roberts Finds Life And Her Holes Get Better With Age pic.twitter.com/85oU83ijgi — raf taylor (@truthis24fps) December 10, 2018

The original headline had a slightly different title: “Julia Roberts finds life (and her roles) get better with age.”

The newspaper issued a correction Monday clarifying that it had intended to use the word “role” rather than hole.

“A headline on Page D4 in Saturday’s Post-Journal should have read ‘Julia Roberts Finds Life And Her Roles Get Better With Age.’”

@TheEllenShow can’t believe this headline in our local paper... Julia Roberts will be glad to know her holes are getting better with age😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gvZkOsBjyN — elizabeth (@eadavisus) December 9, 2018

No explanation (autocorrect or a sleepy proofreader?) for the blunder was given.

Naturally, people had jokes.

This is why she's a movie star. My holes have only gotten worse with age.🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/h3jiuEqF6P — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) December 10, 2018

Never dictate the headline over the phone. (h/t @NeilMcMahon) pic.twitter.com/0kPUGxQ2sd — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) December 10, 2018

Who needs subs? Julia Roberts, that's who! pic.twitter.com/FK6aO4jIZf — Neil McMahon (@NeilMcMahon) December 10, 2018

Julia Roberts and her improved holes should host the Oscars https://t.co/JMaagiZlc8 — Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) December 11, 2018

Others reminisced about terribly funny newspaper typos of the past.

My old team once published "Kylie Minogue happy without a man in her". — annemarie - for fig's sage - wyley (@annemariewyley) December 10, 2018

My fav headline is still one they showed us in journalism school (it got a guy fired). It was a feature about the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile titled, "Ride a giant wiener to a land of smiles" :) — John Staton (@JohnStatonSN) December 10, 2018

I still love "Headless Body In Topless Bar" — raf taylor (@truthis24fps) December 10, 2018