Healing from our greatest Collective Addiction so we may LIVE "Peace on Earth"

After over twenty years of dedicated research, study, and practice I have come to understand our process of realigning our collective consciousness paradigm of fear into our authentic consciousness paradigm of love a ‘lil more.

In my own personal experience, what I have come to now understand is:

Much intellectual understanding may we have of any one thing, in this case we are speaking to Love Consciousness, and Consciousness in general, and yet, even with all that understanding, all that knowledge, decades of scientific research, still......aligning with, believing within, existing through Love Consciuosness, one of the HUGEST OPPORTUNITIES for Growth ( most difficult ) aspects for most of our collective Human Family.

Even with all the intuitive and inherent feelings we each have withIN us regarding us, life, existence, not to mention our very own “enlightened experiences” —> when we have felt fully connected to all, or pure bliss, or pure gratitude, or simply whole-istic love, for example, allowing our Selves to Trust in that which we KNOW, to BElieve in that which we inherently Feel.

Why is this ?

BEcause we are, in seeking to shift the consciousness paradigm we have all been spoon fed for THOUSANDS of Years, ( which we have all come to understand ain't 'work'n for the highest good and benefit of all ), seeking to break the Greatest Negative Habit, or more apropos to state; the greatest ADDICTION we as a Collective Human Family share within.

And what is this addiction we all have ?

FEAR.

What does this mean ? It means that we are attempting to shift something whilst living withIN the something we are attempting to shift. We are attempting to shift something, whilst wholly submerged in a world that predominantly supports the something we are seeking to shift away from, instead of what we are seeking to shift into.

Kinda like an Alcoholic trying to 'let go' of drinking while living in a bar 24/7.

Make sense ?

We have been taught to do the exact opposite of what is necessary for us to embrace Love Consciousness. We have been taught to NOT TRUST in what we Know inherently, intuitively, and we are taught this by those we have been taught we should be holding in the highest degrees of authority, the churches, government, corporations, the most ‘successful’ as we have been taught to so define by those we hold in the highest degree of authority. We have been taught to NOT BELIEVE in what we Feel intrinsically, in our gut, our hearts, but only in that which we can physically sense, see, hear, taste, touch, smell.

More over -- we have been taught that if we do trust in what we know, believe in what we feel, we are CRAZY......absolutely loonie!

Having said that...... Wanna talk 'crazy' --- this is one of the main reasons we came here...... ....to experience LOVE in MORE of its many splendoured manifestations.... which are INFINITE in scope by the way. To be "gifted" the experience of 'having to' 'work through the yuck' to 'climb the highest mountains, traverse the greatest terrain, see and experience MORE "Life" -- to Learn, harness, hone our CREATIVE Skills, that we may uncover and experience ever greater depths and heights of LOVE.

The 'further' from the Consciousnes Paradigm of Love ( or any for that matter ) we are, the greater “Opportunities” are there to 'find' Love where we perceive it not to be.

Talk about a Courageous, Adventurous, 'Thrill Seeking' ;) emPowered bunch of Earth Angels Divine are we!!! Wowsa!

Having said that, as we have “been there done that” now, what is for me, “best of all” — is that we can also CHOOSE to say that we would like for our “opportunities” to be gifted differently — that we feel “learning to love” more can be achieved THROUGH LOVE instead of fear, by the simple experience of having more experiences that are bathed in love, and experiencing what it is to be love in all these loving experiences.

Now how ‘bout that for something we may collectively align our selves with?

Blissed Season of Love’s Light BEaYouties***

May it come to be that we are all experiencing “life” as an experience of our individuated FabYouBliss in purrrfect synchronised unison with all. ***

Blissings, Blissings, Blissings,