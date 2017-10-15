Healing through Horsefeathers

The walls of my sanctuary are not glamorous or seamless, but what transpires inside of these walls is nothing short of a miracle. On Saturday mornings I escape the congestion of the city and drive to the tranquil suburb of Lake Forest, Illinois, where I spend the next several hours immersed in my two passions; helping others and being with horses.

Horsefeathers Therapeutic Riding provides a safe space for individuals with physical or emotional challenges to work alongside licensed Occupational Therapists and Speech-Language Pathologists in order to improve muscle tone, balance, posture, coordination, strength, flexibility and cognitive skills.

I first came across Horsefeathers in my search for healing after experiencing trauma of my own. Growing up, I spent years horseback riding but never fully understood the power that these magnificent animals carry with them. Equally, I never understood the power that helping others carried until I became involved with Horsefeathers.

I spend my week working in Corporate America and so easily become engulfed in daily stress, external drama, and materialistic desire. These seemingly meaningless issues immediately fade when I step into the barn. I work with individuals who may physically or emotionally struggle, but whose souls embody a strength that I strive to achieve. The patients and families of Horsefeathers have helped me to find a sense of healing, a sense of community, and a sense of purpose, and for all of those reasons I will be forever thankful.

Nick Coyne, Founder and Executive Director of Horsefeathers Therapeutic Riding, sums the experience up perfectly, “My riders have taught me more than I’ve ever taught them. I just taught them how to ride, they really taught me how to live.”

