Healing through Songwriting

Do you have one of those songs that, when you hear it, you are instantly transported back to the time when you first heard it? You hear the song, and all of a sudden you remember where you were, and what you were feeling, ten or even twenty years ago.

Some songs are emotionally charged that way. It’s no accident. After all, songwriters use their personal stories, their own pains and pleasures, to create these songs in the first place.

And there’s something about the marriage of words and music in a song that can communicate an emotion far more powerfully than either the words or music could do on their own. A great song can convey an emotion, inspire and even heal.

I have gathered some songwriting friends from around the world to inspire you to start your own healing process though songwriting and music. Though they often write for themselves, their words and lyrics also help others cope as well. Others have used their songwriting skills in service of others.

Here are 5 ways to start your healing through music:

1. Your words matter, regardless of your age or background

Veronica Monro, founder of Sydney Voice Studios, uses music and songwriting to help both her students and herself:

“I suffered from depression at the age of 15 and this was precisely the time I started to write. I think there is a link between songwriting (or pursuing anything musically creative) and mindfulness. The clutter in our mind is funnelled into focused words, and this teaches us to observe our thinking, or collect our messy thoughts and emotions into the one spot – A SONG! “

Caroline Dare, a 16-year-old singer/songwriter from North Carolina/Nashville, recognised by the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) as a songwriter on the rise, told me how (was this an interview with you or did you read it?) her song “Outcast" came out of a personal experience during her freshman year of high school.

“A group of girls at school mistreated me greatly at the lunch table. They'd shun me, throw trash at me, and say rude things about my friends. When I posted the song on YouTube, things changed. I came across so many people who I didn't even know, and they told me that my song was something they could relate to, and it inspired them. They thanked me for writing it, and the response was overwhelming. I couldn't believe that so many people were going through the same thing that I was. It's truly an honor to have the ability to touch someone's life.

“I realize that my feelings are valid. Expressing yourself is a way you can heal. I was a person who bottled up everything because I thought it was all irrelevant. I soon discovered that expressing yourself is how you can find yourself.”

2. Reap the benefits of the writing process

Some use the process of songwriting to overcome and cope with physical ailments or illness.

Rada Angelova a performing arts consultant who has represented the U.S. tours of Broadway musical classics like “Cats, “Chicago,” and “A Chorus Line,” describes how writing songs helped her overcome a repetitive strain injury:

“By the end of the work day, I was desperate for some pain relief but since I didn’t know what the cause of the problem was, I didn’t know what to do. At the same time, I was working on my first songs, and after the office I was going to the music studio. I was spending between 1.5-2 hours there a couple of times of week and noticed that when I was singing or listening to the producer play the piano, I was free of pain. That became my therapy and was the first time I realised the deeply healing effect music can have.”

Alison Grace Rapetti has written and recorded with John Mayer, and sung and shared stages with Willie Nelson, Carol King and Bobby McFerrin. She is the founder and director of Starling Creative Arts, which provides music therapy, writes and produces personalised songs and creates legacy projects throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire and on the web.

Her legacy projects provide unparalleled comfort and closure to both patients and families.

“One of my most memorable teachers, a three-year-old client, overcame cancer only to have it recur. Our goals changed as her life expectancy swiftly grew short, but music remained a source of wellness and beauty for this young one and her family. Her last song request in our final session was ‘This Little Light of Mine’ and she showcased her unstoppable strength by choosing to sing ‘I’m gonna shine my light on Mommy, I’m gonna let it shine.’ She sang each word on her own and from her own heart and voice. The song she chose helped get her message across- she was shining her light, still so evidently bright, even at the end. She comforted her mother with the raw wisdom and vivacious love only a child can gift you with.”

Scientists are now corroborating the beneficial effects of music on neurology, using such tools as of MRIs and ever-advancing radiologic techniques.

According to neurologist Oliver Sacks, “Music takes us back, awakens the senses, leaves a lasting imprint, and current neurologic research shows us it’s highly due to the fact that music excites our whole neurology ”

3. Use your phone or notebook to jot down ideas

Sydney based singer songwriter Van Sereno says, “Be prepared to take some time away from distractions, particularly when something happens within your day-to-day life that inspires an idea, go away and write it down or record it on your phone.

“Cathartic writing is healing for me, the bitterness and sadness goes away after a few times of singing those songs... the act of performing those songs releases a tension and helps you to let go, to move on.”

4. Focus on the process, not the outcome

Brittany Mcquinn winner of the Toronto Independent Music Awards, says, “At one point, I was averaging a song a week for about 3 years straight. Now that I'm up beyond 1000 songs, I have a grasp on how to write what I feel, and how to write so others can also feel and understand what I'm saying.”

Crissi Cochrane, whose song “Pretty Words” has hit 10 million listens on Spotify, says that “songwriting helps me recognise and be grateful for the good things in life, and find solutions and comfort for the hard times. I’m especially sensitive to the mood of music, so I handle negative themes and minor keys carefully. While negative emotions are a normal, healthy part of life, I don’t want to address them in an unhealthy way that dispirits the listener - not only is that hard on the listener, but it’s hard on the artist to sing dark songs and relive hard feelings every time you perform.”

5. Be of service

Mig Ayesa uses his songwriting skills to be of service, especially to an organisation that is close to his heart, “United as One” for Hector’s House, an organisation created in memory of a young man who took his own life, to help prevent others from doing the same.

Although I am not saving lives with a scalpel, nor am I finding the cure for cancer, I know that my songs have the power to both raise awareness, and to inspire people to help others.

Mig Ayesa's advice on his decision, “Know what you're getting into! Have no expectations that you will receive any thanks or any accolades for the work you do. And don't feel disheartened if it doesn't start a movement that will become legendary. Every little bit helps and every time you shed some light or point the way towards a better way of life or show some love, it will always be a move in the right direction.

“It takes a village, and you can be a part of that village. You might be that drop that starts a ripple, which could become a tidal wave someday. You may not even be aware of it.”

For myself and as a shy child growing up, self expression was not something that came naturally to me. Trauma I experienced as a child was kept hidden and not easily dealt with. Singing for me has become a way to finally let those feelings out. And songwriting has become a way to put those feelings into words.

As such, writing the song “Be Heard” was very therapeutic for me. Putting my feelings into words and music allowed me to finally talk about them, and when people listen to me sing it, I feel like I am truly, as the song says, “Be[ing] Heard.”

Not only has writing this song helped me, but it has also helped others. I (along with my One Voice school of Singing students) used the song “Be Heard” and its message to raise money for KidsXpress, a non-profit organisation that uses art and music therapy to help children deal with emotional trauma through self-expression.

Songwriters write songs to express their own emotions, whether they be fear, anger, grief or joy. Oftentimes, they don’t realise the impact their personal experiences, and the songs that have come out of these experiences, have on others.

You too can use the art of songwriting to express yourself, no matter whether you’re a seasoned musician or total beginner. Writing a song will help you gather your thoughts, and release feelings that you’ve been holding onto for far too long. The song you write for yourself may indeed become the song that someone else needs to hear.