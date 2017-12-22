Health Benefits of CBD

Over the past few years, scientists have uncovered the fact that cannabidiol, also known as CBD, can have some truly amazing positive effects on our bodies. This major compound of cannabis is also non-psychoactive, meaning that users don’t receive a high after taking it, making it ideal for use for people all across the board, even kids or simply those that just don’t enjoy that “high” feeling.

One of the strongest findings in CBD research has been that the substance is shown to significantly reduce pain in those with acute or chronic pain problems. This happens because of the way that CBD interacts with the pain receptors in our brains, resulting in a pain-killing effect. Additionally, CBD has been found to have an anti-inflammatory effect on our muscles and joints, meaning that it could potentially be of value to people suffering from arthritis.

Remarkably, CBD has even been found to help those sufferingfrom the effects of cancer treatment as well. The National Cancer Institute (NCI) has suggested that CBD be used as a possible way to relieve the suffering of those undergoing chemotherapy, and studies have shown that when used in conjunction with prescription opioids there was a much more significant pain managing effect. Some studies have even suggested that CBD might be able to assist in the actual fight against cancer as well, with some evidence available that CBD is able to make connections with the CB1 and CB2 cannabinoid receptors on the cancer cell which results in increased ceramide synthesis that accelerates cell death, helping to prevent their reproduction and growth. Studies in this area, however, are still ongoing.

And then, of course, there are the beneficial effects on our mental health as well. CBD use has been found to help people cope with anxiety and depression by enhancing the transmission of 5-HT1A receptors. These receptors are responsible for managing the release of serotonin, which can help fight depression and lift our overall mood.