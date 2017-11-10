Health Coaches For Health Care In 2018

Recent reports from the online medical resource, Medscape which features data from more than nineteen thousand doctors in twenty six specialities shows that between seven and thirteen minutes is the average time a Doctor spends with each patient, a common complaint is that busy doctors spend little time helping a patient make better dietary choices but are trained to treat illnesses and ailments in accordance to pharmacological protocol. Patients leave frustrated and without the necessary tools to create long lasting lifestyle changes.

With the members of the public looking for alternative solutions, companies looking to increase staff productivity and reduce their insurance premiums, the demand for health coaches is on the rise as the trend for going beyond traditional one-off health care interactions increases in favor of on-demand healthcare experiences.

Employers expect health care costs to increase by 5.5% in 2018 according to the 22nd annual Best Practices in Health Care Employer Survey by Willis Towers Watson. Due to these continued cost pressures, including employee affordability, employers plan to step up cost management strategies over the next three years, including evaluation of emerging healthcare delivery solutions and improved employee wellness engagement.

According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 99,400 health educators and community health workers, including health coaches, employed nationwide in 2012. By 2022, this employment figure is projected to increase to 120,800, a 21% growth change. These statistics indicate that these health occupations are growing faster than the average growth for all other occupations.

A Health Coach is a new breed of health care professional whose job is to guide individuals through the minefield of dietary and lifestyle change. They support clients to make behavioural changes by utilising techniques such as goal setting, identifying obstacles whilst providing support and positive reinforcement and support.

IIN qualified Health Coaches are increasingly being employed to provide training and consultations to hospitals & medical facilities, fitness centers, wellness organizations and international corporations looking to establish a healthy happy workforce whilst reducing their insurance premiums.

Something to remember as we move towards the new year is that that coaching programs do need to demonstrate on a variety of levels the positive impact and return on investment their programs will have from a financial and clinical perspective, both for individuals and corporations.

So exactly what are the benefits of working with or employing a Health Coach?

Health Coaches find measurable lifestyle improvements in their clients.

Company managers see a reduction in absenteeism and an increase in productivity.

Individuals who participate are happier, healthier and more productive in their lives.

Administrators and CEO's find a reduction in the cost of health care.

While many avenues offer health-related benefits, only one professional can provide a well-rounded, customized plan that will cater to your needs, abilities, and goals, this professional is the Health Coach.

The focus will remain on putting individuals at the centre of the health and health care system as health coaches continue to deliver affordable and quality healthcare solutions to both individuals and organisations.