Until you turn 26, there’s a good chance you may still be covered under your parents’ health insurance plan. The Affordable Care Act required insurers extend dependent child coverage until adult children reach 26.

But once you add a 26th candle to the birthday cake, that health insurance vanishes. Soon you’ll be on your own. In some cases, the solution comes when your own employer provides you with coverage, and it may come before you turn 26. In other cases, you might need to turn to a state health exchange to find a plan.

Here’s the skinny for what you need to know and do before you reach 26 and “age out” of your parents’ coverage.

1. Just because you no longer are required to have health insurance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have it.

The new tax bill signed in late December did a bunch of things unrelated to taxes. For one, it repealed the individual health coverage mandate that said you will be fined if you don’t carry health insurance. So if nothing changes, in 2019 you will legally able to go without health coverage and nobody will fine you.

But think twice before you do that and go unprotected. Going without coverage means you are agreeing that you will personally pay for every medical expense out-of-pocket. The average price for a new patient appointment for someone without insurance was $160, according to 2012-2013 research led by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. And that figure didn’t include any blood work, imaging or other testing. In short, you likely can’t afford to get sick without insurance.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, medical debt is the No. 1 source of personal bankruptcy filings in the U.S. In 2014, an estimated 40 percent of Americans racked up debt resulting from a medical issue.

Even those with health insurance aren’t immune from medical debt. Kaiser found that 43 percent of adults with health insurance said they had difficulty affording their deductible. Roughly a third say they have trouble affording their premiums and cost-sharing payments; 73 percent patients with medical bills said they cut back their spending on food, clothing or basic household necessities.

Bottom line: Health care is expensive no matter how you cut it. But insurance could be what stands between you and medical treatment.

You might think young people like yourself are healthier overall and less likely to get sick. Fair enough. But do you really want to spin that roulette wheel with your health?

2. You can’t buy what you don’t understand.

Up until now you probably sat under the protective umbrella of your parents’ plan, and you didn’t need to know a copay from a coinsurance. Now you do. Here is a nifty graphic to help you understand the language of health insurance.