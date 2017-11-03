Health Shaming-Tyrese, Wendy & Kanye: How Sway?

This past week Wendy Williams and Tyrese were the brunt of Black media’s memes and jokes, AGAIN. It would have been funny if it didn’t hit so close to home. Perhaps even more funny if I hadn’t spent years in school learning not to laugh at someone else’s misfortune.

While Wendy Williams is known for being the gossip queen, I couldn’t help but to feel sorry for her, what she experienced reminded me of a seizure, a few of my loved ones suffer with a seizure disorder so, that wasn’t funny at all. Let’s just say it wasn’t a seizure or a stroke, in my opinion Wendy still needs some help, anyone who gossips that much has some internal self loathing issues.

Now on to Tyrese and his mental breakdown on social media. This man has been visibly struggling mentally for years, and no one has blown the whistle. But …He loves his daughter and takes care of her. Sometimes his demonstration is very weird (because I don’t have much memory of seeing Black men take care of their children) but, he is constant in her life. Not many black men can say the same, our single parent rates are through the roof. Black single moms would pay good money to have a consistent baby’s father. So why are we hating on Tyrese crying about his baby girl?

Honestly, it’s not funny to see anyone cry, let alone a Black man. From childhood, Black men are taught to “man up”, be strong and don’t cry. For a long time I considered a man who cried to not be a real man, I almost missed my husband tripping on that (that’s another story). Our men are taught to, as Kevin Hart says “say it with their chest”. But where do they go when their chest is deflated and they are grieving?

Many Black men suffer from displaced emotions and suffer from extreme anger due to the inability to release their true feelings. Thats why we see Black on Black gun violence running rampant in Chicago…displaced emotions. Furthermore, there is already so much they have to deal with in society with institutionalized racism. Tyrese was struggling with the reality that he is a Black actor and the what if’s cause fear. Fear is causing mania, fear of being broke, feel of losing his daughter, fear of losing his friend (the Rock), so he lashed out. Was he right? Who knows, but obviously he is suffering from some breaks in his mental well being, and none of us are exempt from hitting that place.

For months the internet has also been trolling Kanye about his weight gain due to his mental health medicine. I can’t understand how shaming this brother makes people feel better. First y’all say he needs to get help, now y’all say he is too fat( but he got the help). Make up your minds !!! Even further, I know a whole lot of narcissistic, arrogant folks…that characteristic is actually somewhere on the mental health spectrum.

Speaking of the spectrum, did you know that it is easy to tip over into clinically crazy ? Yep, studies indicate that there is a fine line between sane and cray cray. We have to do everything we can do not to tip over. This includes prayer, fasting, exercise, counseling. Whatever it takes not to take the plunge. But even still mental health is like a broke bone, like a disease in the brain. You can’t heal a broke bone without a cast, why would you try to heal the brain without some form of treatment ?

The bigger issue is, why is someone else’s misfortune our comedic relief ? The majority of us have family with mental illness (that crazy uncle), and quiet as it’s kept you may be struggling with depression, grief, post traumatic stress disorders, or just being Black. How about just being a Black man or woman in 2017, there is enough mental distress to build a country. I don’t know about you but being jobless and having a PhD pulls on my mind daily, I’m constantly praying, Lord keep my mind. My own mother was diagnosed clinically bi polar and laid in the bed and died because of it! Seriously, I’m sorry----I can’t laugh.

What happened to Wendy isn’t funny, what is happening to Tyrese or Ye isn’t funny. The Bible says mourn with those who mourn. Not laugh at them. In truth, doing so proves a point that is associated with what Dr. Rita Lebeaune calls smiling or laughing depression.

“The definition of smiling depression is: appearing happy to others, literally smiling, while internally suffering with depressive symptoms. Smiling depression often goes undetected. Those suffering often discount their own feelings and brush them aside, in fear of being weak. Common symptoms of smiling depression are feelings of anxiety, fear, anger, fatigue, irritability, hopelessness, and despair”

Hmmmm, those who are laughing and pointing fingers, you may just be telling on yourself, or maybe not, but either way….be mindful. You may be the next to take a tumble, cry or get fat in front of everyone after something traumatic happens to you! Y’all can keep with this buffoonery, but as for me ain’t a thang funny! Prayers up !