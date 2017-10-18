Healthcare Delivered well

The maintenance and improvement of health via prevention, taking care, diagnosis, medicinal care, treatment of diseases, illnesses or injuries, and other physical or mental shortcomings or impairments in human beings. Healthcare is usually provided by health professionals that include doctors, physicians, dentists and a ton of other entities.

Healthcare varies across different countries and regions. Healthcare Systems are organizations that are created to meet the needs of healthcare required by targeted people. These systems are either created by the government, or by market participants who the government hand out contracts to.

Healthcare is an extremely important prospect that has to exist regardless of the political, social or economic conditions of the region, although social and economic conditions contribute a lot to the healthcare policies. Healthcare is a vital factor in bringing forward and taking care of the people around the world and preserving or improving their health.

History and evolution: Healthcare systems have changed over the course of the previous century and then this one. It has seen some dramatic and some innovative changes contributing to its importance and vitality. In the late 1800s, the UK had few public hospitals and they only served the poor, indigent, aged and disabled. Those were poor conditions for poorer people. Then the situations changed when the attention was shed on healthcare. Tons of hospitals were made and healthcare bills were passed in accordance with the importance of health of people. Soon every district, city or town saw a hospital being built inside or nearby. The technology of medicine advanced and advanced. As newer diseases were uncovered, so were new medicines and new medicinal technologies. Today we live in a world where the healthcare professionals say no to nothing and are working day & night to solve the problems.

Telemedicine:

With the invention and becoming extremely common of the internet among most of the world, healthcare saw a new revolution. Although telemedicine is a product of 20th century information technology and telecommunication providing healthcare over a distance. Like Distance Learning, this is Distance Healthcare provided over video telephony, video calls, advanced diagnostic methods supported by distributed client and server applications and other telemedical devices to help further, and was earlier done through telephones and radios. Telemedicine’s main use is to provide health and clinical care to the areas where there normally isn’t much healthcare available or the quality is not good enough for the treatment. With the latest telecommunications and information technologies available, the communications between the patient and the healthcare or medical staff have been made convenient while tele-medical devices also provide features like sending and receiving of data from one site to another.

