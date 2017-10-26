Clean Plates, Contributor
Healthier Homemade Candies? Sweet!

10/26/2017 10:55 am ET
Photo Credit: Fit Foodie Finds

Published on Clean Plates

By Lindsay Cohn

If just the word “October” gets you salivating over those all those orange and black-wrapped mini candies, you are not alone. Halloween is one of the most fun days of the year… and also one that always leaves us feeling not so festive afterwards.

But since it obviously wouldn’t be Halloween without candy, we gathered up recipes for five cleaner confections that taste as indulgent as their classic counterparts, minus the high-fructose corn syrup, fake dyes and hydrogenated fats. These delicious, simple-to-make sweets are sure satisfy, without leaving you in a sugar-crash coma. They’re even vegan and gluten-free. Make them for yourself, and share them with your little ghosts and goblins, too.

Homemade Peppermint Patties

Forget faux flavoring and fillers, the center of these minty medallions are a combination of raw cashews, shredded coconut, maple syrup and pure peppermint extract.

Healthy Butterfingers

Crispety, crunchety and peanut buttery, even Bart Simpson couldn’t tell these healthy homemade Butterfingers from their store-bought predecessor…that is, unless he saw the ingredients, which include bran flakes and all-natural peanut butter.

Healthy Gummy Fruit Snacks

If you liked gummy bears as a kid, you’re going to love these grown-up fruit snacks. And while some DIY versions call for food coloring and gelatin, these fruity treats are made with antioxidant-rich berries and vegan-friendly agar (a clear, jelly-like substance derived from algae).

Almond Joy Candy Bar

These delectable coconut, almond and dark chocolate bites are sweetened with maple syrup, which boasts 54 beneficial antioxidant compounds, plus energy-boosting manganese.

Healthy Peanut Butter Cups

All-natural peanut butter, unsweetened cocoa powder, coconut oil, pure vanilla extract and liquid stevia come together to bring you those little cups you’ve loved since childhood.

BIO: Lindsay Cohn is a wellness writer, yogi and essential oil enthusiast. You can follow her on Instagram at @lindsay_cohn and Twitter at @lindsay_cohn.

CONVERSATIONS