Healthy AND Delicious: 12 Dinners to Get You Back on Track

It’s holiday detox time! From cauliflower fried “rice” to chicken tacos, these recipes prove that healthy eating doesn’t have to be boring.

Cauliflower "rice" is a foodie trend that's worthy of the hype. In this easy recipe, grated cauliflower is sautéed with aromatics, vegetables, soy sauce, and eggs. It really does taste just like Chinese-style fried rice.

This baked salmon dish takes a total of 20 minutes – 10 minutes to prepare and 10 minutes to cook – yet tastes like something you'd order at a fancy restaurant. It's good for you, too.

These are my kids' all-time favorite tacos — they're healthier than traditional beef tacos and just as good, if not better.

Made with a rotisserie chicken and pantry staples, this fragrant and warming chicken soup is almost instant gratification. It will leave you feeling cozy, happy, and all warmed up.

Meatloaf is the epitome of comfort food. This BBQ turkey version is hearty, flavorful and — bonus — low in fat.

Brimming with fresh seafood in a tomato and wine broth that tastes like the sea, cioppino (pronounced cho-pee-no) is a rustic Italian-American fish stew. Serve it with a baguette for sopping up the broth — and don't forget a second bowl for shells and plenty of napkins.

In this gorgeous vegetarian entrée, the center of the cauliflower is transformed into steaks, while the remaining florets become a creamy purée.

Spaghetti squash is a low-carb, low-cal alternative to pasta; when cooked, it miraculously transforms into golden, spaghetti-like strands. Here, I toss it with marinara sauce, sprinkle it with breadcrumbs and cheese, and then bake it in the oven until golden brown.

Here's a chili that you can feel good about eating: it's loaded with veggies, chicken and beans. Plus, it's a one pot meal that you can have on the dinner table in under an hour.

In this recipe, adapted from Cooking Light, chicken thighs are seasoned with garlic, chili powder, cumin and smoked paprika, and then broiled with a sweet and tangy honey glaze. It's a delicious dinner that you can have on the table in 30 minutes.

If your family enjoys fish, this is a terrific healthy recipe to add to your repertoire. Mild tilapia fillets are dusted with a bold Cajun spice rub, and then sautéed in olive oil until crisp on the exterior and tender and flaky within.