This 10-Minute Audio Montage Of 2017 Is An Emotional Roller Coaster

The best and worst moments of the last 12 months.
By Lee Moran

This audio summary of 2017 is a real tearjerker:

Australian media personality Marc Fennell and his wife, radio producer Madeleine Genner, shared the 10-minute montage online Thursday.

Every year I sit down to mix up the year into this,” Fennell wrote on Twitter. Their clip is now going viral.

In highlighting the highs and lows of the year, they manage to recall many of the biggest news stories ― from President Donald Trump’s inauguration to the Manchester and London terror attacks and marriage equality in Australia.

Their work has gone down well on Twitter, with many commenters saying it made them cry:

