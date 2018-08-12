Heather Heyer Remembered By Lawmakers, Activists On Charlottesville Anniversary

Politicians and activists shared tributes to Heather Heyer on Sunday, honoring the 32-year-old woman killed one year ago while protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted that Heyer’s spirit can be seen “in every person who stands up to reject hatred and bigotry.”

Today we honor the memory of Heather Heyer, whose spirit we see in every person who stands up to reject hatred and bigotry. Make no mistake: this fight goes on. The battle for the soul of this nation rests with each of us, everyday. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 12, 2018

Heyer was killed on Aug. 12, 2017, when a neo-Nazi who had attended the “Unite the Right” rally earlier in the day rammed his car into a group of protesters she was walking with. The driver has been charged with first-degree murder and federal hate crimes, and remains in jail until his trial begins in November.

Two Virginia state troopers, Lt. H. Jay Cullen and trooper-pilot Berke M.M. Bates, also died during the white nationalist rally. The police officers were killed when their helicopter crashed shortly after surveilling downtown Charlottesville.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and CNN’s Ana Navarro joined Biden in the chorus of high-profile tweeters memorializing Heyer and calling on Americans to continue protesting the bigotry promoted during last year’s deadly rally.

A year ago, countless people were injured protesting white supremacy and Neo-Naziism in Charlottesville and and one person, Heather Heyer, was killed. Today, we honor Heather, and all who stood up to hate, by recommitting ourselves to fighting all forms of racism and bigotry. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 12, 2018

Exactly one year ago, Heather Heyer was murdered for daring to stand up to a group of white supremacists that came together in Charlottesville to protest America’s greatest asset: our diversity. I am thinking of her and her loved ones today. — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) August 12, 2018

This weekend our nation reflects on the events that took place in Charlottesville one year ago. In doing so, we must remember Heather Heyer, Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates, Lt. H. Jay Cullen, their families and all those impacted by the violent acts of white nationalists. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) August 12, 2018

We live in the age of martyrs.



Like the 1960s, we live in a time where men and women standing up for racial justice are being murdered by white supremacists.



Heather Heyer was a white ally against racism & was murdered on this day one year ago. pic.twitter.com/yRl6tJBP3z — Shaun King (@shaunking) August 12, 2018

Today I’m thinking about Heather Heyer, a patriot from Virginia murdered one year ago as she protested against white supremacy and hate.



Her voice, lost when she was much too young, continues to inspire action for justice.



“If you’re not outraged, you’re not paying attention.” pic.twitter.com/483QTY5IRq — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) August 12, 2018

Today we honor Heather Heyer, Trooper-Pilot Berke Bates, Lt. Jay Cullen, and those who were injured when white supremacists brought hate, bigotry, and violence to Charlottesville one year ago. Inclusion and love make this nation great, not bigotry and hatred. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) August 12, 2018

#HeatherHeyer. Remember her name. She was killed a year ago while raising her voice against white supremacists. She lost her life defendibg American values. Live like Heather. pic.twitter.com/jfNy4NRkaY — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) August 12, 2018

We will never forget Heather Heyer and the values she stood for when she lost her life last year in Charlottesville.



Bigotry, racism, violence, and hatred are not welcome in this country. — Sherrod Brown (@SherrodBrown) August 12, 2018

Remembering Heather Heyer today. Let us honor her memory by continuing her brave work. Stand up to hate. March in solidarity. Fight for peace and justice.https://t.co/i4udpYyr4g — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) August 12, 2018