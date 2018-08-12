Heather Heyer Remembered By Lawmakers, Activists On Charlottesville Anniversary

Politicians and activists shared tributes to Heather Heyer on Sunday, honoring the 32-year-old woman killed one year ago while protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted that Heyer’s spirit can be seen “in every person who stands up to reject hatred and bigotry.”
Heyer was killed on Aug. 12, 2017, when a neo-Nazi who had attended the “Unite the Right” rally earlier in the day rammed his car into a group of protesters she was walking with. The driver has been charged with first-degree murder and federal hate crimes, and remains in jail until his trial begins in November.
Two Virginia state troopers, Lt. H. Jay Cullen and trooper-pilot Berke M.M. Bates, also died during the white nationalist rally. The police officers were killed when their helicopter crashed shortly after surveilling downtown Charlottesville.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and CNN’s Ana Navarro joined Biden in the chorus of high-profile tweeters memorializing Heyer and calling on Americans to continue protesting the bigotry promoted during last year’s deadly rally.