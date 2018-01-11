Heather Locklear, Goats, and Fillers: Lessons from the Farm on Sex, Love, and Aging

At our small dairy goat farm, fall is mating season, a loud, boisterous time filled with lots of lip curling and beard peeing by the bucks and plenty of tail wagging and bleating by the does. This fall, however, when we tried to mate our eight-year-old Nigerian dwarf buck, Merle, with our La Mancha doe, Willow, we discovered that Merle had entered into a new, more subdued season of his life. Though he could still pee and lip curl with all the gusto of a younger buck, his actual performance was somewhat lackluster. He still wanted to fulfill his buckly duties. He did a fine job setting the scene and the mood. He just couldn’t…well, complete the task.

When I complained to my hair stylist that I might not have a great supply of chevre the next summer if Merle didn’t get his act together, he suggested posting a picture of Heather Locklear on the side of the barn. Frankly, the idea was offensive. I mean, here was Willow, resplendent in the early morning light, her coat shiny and sleek, her eyes warm and come-hitherly, her tiny ears perfect in every elf-like way, and if that wasn’t enough to boost Merle’s morale and all his other things, I certainly did not think a likeness of a nineties serial soap opera drama star blazoned on the barn wall was going to make a difference.

“Is there anything like Viagra for goats?” another friend asked.

Well, no. Not that I knew of. And even if I did, I wasn’t going to pump my goat full of chemicals just so I could have cheese. Never mind that every night for the last five years, I had routinely rubbed an ounce of testosterone on my thighs to enhance my own libido. At age fifty, after twenty-seven years of marriage, I found it necessary to sync my body with my mind. I didn’t feel fifty, and the hormones just helped me function at the age I felt, which was, admittedly, not 25 but somewhere in the fortyish range. And though in almost every other aspect of my life, I was embraced an all-natural, organic lifestyle, in this area, I embraced the synthetic, the chemically compounded.

“You should try it,” I told any middle-aged friend who would listen. “It will change your whole life.”

Back in the eighties, I felt this way about Zeppelin and psychedelic mushrooms. In the nineties, I was similarly enthralled with Diaper Genies and those Johnny Jump Up devices you could hang your baby from while you cooked dinner. And now, in 2018, we had baked kale chips and a cream you could rub between your thighs in order to have more intense orgasms. It was a fine time to be fifty. Still, no matter how good I felt, I was pretty sure I looked at least fifty. Exhibit A: I had lines over my mouth—deep lines.

“Do you smoke?” the patient care coordinator at the skin care clinic asked when I went for a consultation about my mouth lines. “Do you drink with a straw?”

No. And no.

“I just purse my lips a lot. Like my mother. It’s a family thing.”

“Huh,” she said. “Well, you got here just in time. Some women wait until they’re in their eighties, and then it’s hard for us to do much for them.”

I wanted subtle, natural looking, I told her. Only not natural for a 50-year-old, which is what I currently had, but natural for a 38-year-old. After discussing various possible solutions, we finally settled on Volbella, a filler that would be injected into the wrinkles. The lines would be smoother. My lips would be fuller, more youthful. It would last at least a year. It would look so natural. I would be very pleased. I had gotten here just in time.

“How much?” I finally asked.

“We’re running a special right now--$100 off—so your total would be $600.”

$600? I had been hoping for something more in the $30-$50 range. I was a writer and a teacher, and I didn’t have a lot of expendable income. Still, my jobs involved to talking to groups of people. I could not expect people to focus on what I was saying when they were distracted by my wrinkles, and I had good reason to believe that this was already happening. Even though I was the newest teacher at my high school, candidates had been emailing me whenever the school posted job openings.

When I told a thirtysomething-year-old male colleague this, he said, “You know why this is happening, don’t you? It’s because you look like you’ve been here a while. You know, they see your picture on the website, and they think you’re more experienced.”

And so I scheduled my appointment to receive Volbella.

“How much do you think would be reasonable for me to pay for a little cosmetic work?” I asked my husband when I got home.

“None,” he said.

“No, really.”

“None,” he said again.

He could not possibly get it. For one, he had a beard and mustache, so he could have entire canyons above his lips and no one would ever know. For another, he didn’t get that I worried that my wrinkles would signal to him that any day now, he might need a photo of Heather Locklear posted on our bedroom wall in order to even consider a romantic interlude with me. Never mind that she, too, was now in her 50’s—56, in fact. Six whole years older than 50.

The fact I pondered all of this as I watched Merle repeatedly try and fail to mate with Willow was probably a strong indication that I should save my Volbella money for a few good psychotherapy sessions. And yet I couldn’t help myself.

Of course, Merle’s difficulties sustaining his enthusiasm had nothing to do with Willow’s age and everything to do with his own age. In human years, he was in his sixties, and she was still in her thirties. Nevertheless, I couldn’t help imagining how it must feel to be the doe from last season, the lover who was no longer as interesting as she had once been. Perhaps, on some level, Willow, too, questioned her ability to hold his attention with so many other young does in the barn. What was it, exactly, that gave her advancing age away? The stray piece of straw jutting unattractively from her coarse fur? The fact that when she chewed her cud, her breath smelled less than minty fresh? Her twig-like legs? Her jagged hooves?

Two days before my scheduled treatment at the skin care clinic, I cancelled my appointment. A girl could only do what she could do. If you didn’t have hands, you couldn’t remove straw from your back fur, and if you didn’t have $600 to spare, you couldn’t get face fillers. Those were the cold, hard facts. I would just have to wait for Volbella to go on a bigger sale. In the meantime, maybe I would take my hair stylist’s advice and tack a small picture of Heather circa 1992 to the barn wall. After all, if I couldn’t have smooth, voluptuous lips, at least I might have a nice, fresh batch of chevre.