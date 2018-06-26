Heather Locklear Hospitalized After Possible Overdose

“Melrose Place” actress Heather Locklear was hospitalized Monday for a possible overdose, People reported, hours after she was released from jail on charges of battering a police officer at her home.

Hours earlier, Locklear was freed on bail on two misdemeanor counts of battery on a police officer or emergency personnel. Police alleged she kicked an officer at her home during a domestic disturbance and also kicked an EMT worker who was evaluating her for intoxication.

Last week, Locklear was hospitalized after family members said she reportedly threatened to kill herself. She was charged in February with felony domestic violence after allegedly battering her boyfriend, and was accused of striking three officers.

The actress, who also was a regular on “Spin City,” has reportedly been in rehab at least five times.