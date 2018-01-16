'Princess Diaries' Star Heather Matarazzo Is Engaged To Writer-Comedian Heather Turman

Heather Matarazzo is gearing up for a happily ever after of her very own.

The “Welcome to the Dollhouse” and “Princess Diaries” star revealed on Monday that she’d popped the question to her girlfriend, Heather Turman, last week. In an Instagram post, Matarazzo explained that she and Turman, who is also an actress and a comedian, had gotten engaged Jan. 11 but opted to keep it to themselves for a bit.

A post shared by heathermatarazzo (@heathermatarazzo) on Jan 15, 2018 at 4:03pm PST

Turman, who co-wrote 2017′s “Stuck” and appeared in “La La Land,” called Matarazzo “the absolute, unequivocal love of my life” in a similar post on her Instagram account.

In their posts, both women cited Paulo Coelho’s 1988 novel, The Alchemist, and its message of pursuing one’s dreams against the odds.

A post shared by Heather Turman (@heatherturman) on Jan 15, 2018 at 3:10pm PST

It’s unclear exactly when Matarazzo, who starred in “Stuck,” and Turman began dating. But the women have been outspoken about their feelings for each other on social media for much of the past year.

A post shared by heathermatarazzo (@heathermatarazzo) on Jun 11, 2017 at 11:16pm PDT

A post shared by heathermatarazzo (@heathermatarazzo) on Jul 10, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT