Heidi Klum Tells Ellen DeGeneres She Never Texted Drake Back For A Date

Heidi Klum may be happily in the throes of a new-ish relationship, but she says she ghosted an A-list suitor on the road to romantic bliss.

The supermodel and “America’s Got Talent” judge dropped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Tuesday, and revealed that Drake texted her for a date earlier this year. The rapper’s text wasn’t totally unsolicited, as Klum admitted to having a crush on him while playing a February game of “Who’d You Rather?” with DeGeneres.

“Sorry, Drake. You snooze, you lose,” Klum told DeGeneres. “He was basically like a week too late.”

She continued: “Someone who I know knows him, and I guess he asked to have my number, and then he texted me. And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is so weird.’ But then I never texted him back because I found the love of my life.”

Klum’s boyfriend of about six months is Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, whom she met at a party earlier this year. The pair, she said, found a common bond in their shared German heritage.

“We have the same roots and the same upbringing and the same understanding,” Klum said. “Or maybe it’s the first man that actually understands what I’m talking about. Who knows?”

It isn’t the first time Klum, 45, has gushed about her current beau, who is 17 years her junior. In a July interview with InStyle, she said neither she nor Kaulitz, 29, were fazed by the age gap, even though “lots of people are questioning that and asking about it.”