Man Shouts 'Heil Hitler, Heil Trump' At 'Fiddler On The Roof' Performance

A man yelled “Heil Hitler, Heil Trump” during the intermission of the musical “Fiddler on the Roof” in Baltimore Wednesday night, according to witnesses who said they immediately feared that a gunman was in the building.

Video taken inside the Hippodrome Theater shows stunned guests staring into the balcony as some scream, “Get out,” in the aftermath of the anti-Semitic and pro-Donald Trump outburst.

Heather O’Hare, who said she was sitting in the orchestra when the incident occurred, told HuffPost the timing of the man’s shout was particularly distressing. It followed the play’s wedding scene, in which tsarist Russian officers disrupt the joyful event ― a moment that left the audience “with the sadness of the emotional weight” of what was depicted, she said.

J. Countess via Getty Images A man shouted "Heil Hitler, Heil Trump" at a "Fiddler on the Roof" performance in Baltimore's Hippodrome theater on Wednesday, sparking fear and panic inside.

“I heard the disturbance and people in the front orchestra seats started to turn and look up at the balcony and someone started shouting back: ‘Go home, Nazi!’” she said in an email.

“We were kind (of) confused and numb about what actually was happening, but several audience members were palpably upset and decided to leave during the intermission break. The entire right half of the row in front of me was gone after Act One,” she said.

The Baltimore Police Department confirmed that officers were called to the theater just after 9:30 p.m. over a report of a disorderly person. The suspect, who was not identified, left the theater and no arrests were made, a police spokeswoman told HuffPost in an email.

Though no arrests were made, witnesses said the man’s behavior made plenty of people uncomfortable, even fearful for their lives.

Twitter Video taken inside of the Hippodrome theater shows stunned guests staring up into the balcony as others scream, “Get out" at the disrupter.

“When I first heard what he was saying, I seriously was thinking he was going to start shooting us [because] at that point I couldn’t see who was saying it,” another witness, who only gave her first name of Melissa, told HuffPost in an electronic message.

“I heard him yell it at least twice,” she said of the anti-Semitic chant. She described the man as white and in his late 60s or early 70s. “People started shouting, ‘Get him out’ and other stuff. Security came and escorted him out.”

Attendee Rich Scherr, who recorded the 20-second video on his phone, told The Baltimore Sun that “people started running” immediately after the shouting began.

Sick, sad world. A man stands at intermission of tonight’s performance of Fiddler in Baltimore and yells, “Heil Hitler,” along with pro-Trump references. pic.twitter.com/slDcPwF7re — Rich Scherr (@writerguyRich) November 15, 2018

“I’ll be honest, I was waiting to hear a gunshot. I thought, ‘Here we go,’” he told the newspaper, adding that he found it difficult to pay attention during the second act.

The Hippodrome, in a statement obtained by HuffPost, said the man’s behavior “is not, and will not be, tolerated.”

“We apologize to those patrons who were affected by this unfortunate incident. Our venue has a proud tradition of providing shared experiences to people from all walks of life, right in the heart of this wonderfully diverse city, and we intend to continue that tradition in the spirit of bringing people together, not dividing them,” the theater said.

A spokeswoman for the theater declined to say whether the suspect will be allowed back to the theater or penalized in any other way.