01/31/2018 05:46 am ET

James Corden Bows Down To Rap Queen Helen Mirren In R-Rated Battle

"Sorry James, I’m not single. But you know I taught your little mister to tingle."

By Lee Moran

Helen Mirren is now rap royalty.

The British actress got R-rated to slay James Corden in a lyrical battle on Tuesday night’s broadcast of “The Late Late Show.”

Corden poked fun at “The Queen” star’s love life, her accent and movie roles in the “Drop the Mic” segment. At one point, he even donned a fake crown to declare himself the winner.

But the host’s celebrations were premature as Mirren fired back in fierce style.

One stand-out line?

“Sorry James, I’m not single. But you know I taught your little mister to tingle…”

Ouch! 

Check out the full battle in the clip above.

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
