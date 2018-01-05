Bow Down: Helena Bonham Carter Might Play Princess Margaret On 'The Crown'

God save Helena Bonham Carter.

The “Ocean’s 8” actress is currently in talks to play Princess Margaret in the upcoming season of Netflix’s royal drama “The Crown,” multiple outlets have confirmed.

Series creator Peter Morgan reportedly has a six-season plan in place that involves new actors joining the cast every two seasons to play older versions of the characters. Bonham Carter is “all but confirmed” to replace actress Vanessa Kirby, who delivered a standout performance this past season as the youngest daughter of King George VI.

Netflix has not addressed the casting rumor, and did not respond to a request for comment.

“I’m just so excited about whoever gets to do it because they’ve definitely got the coolest stuff coming up. Bring on the drama!” Kirby said of her replacement in December. “I would have loved to have done it. I absolutely love to do all the blazing rows and getting drunk and just all of it. But I suppose I was lucky enough to have two seasons, so I could be more grateful, really.”

Bonham Carter is no stranger to the royals: She played the Queen Mother in the critically acclaimed “The King’s Speech” in 2010, and in 2012 was made Commander of the Order of the British Empire for her contributions to drama.

Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II present Helena Bonham Carter with her CBE medal.

Netflix announced in October that Olivia Colman will take the reins from Emmy winner Claire Foy to play Queen Elizabeth. A successor for Matt Smith, who plays Prince Philip, hasn’t been revealed yet.

The third season will reportedly pick up with a time jump to the 1970s ― Season 2 ended in 1964 ― and introduce Camilla Parker Bowles, then known as Camilla Shand, as well as explore the dissolution of marriage between Margaret and Lord Snowdon.