Hell on Earth: Marching Towards War

As we go merrily marching towards war, whether it be in the Far East or the Middle East or both, let’s view the cast of war criminals who are spearheading this effort to create hell on earth. It is, of course, no surprise that they are the ones orchestrating the carnage from the safety of the rear and are being commanded by a leader hell-bent on using the considerable arsenal of destruction at his ready disposal. They sacrifice little and will retire comfortably in the blissful deceit that they were only following orders or they did the best they could to temper the insane rantings of a madman that also carried the title of Commander-in-Chief.

First, General Kelly, perhaps the most inexcusable of all given that he carries the weight of being a Gold Star father, will be held largely accountable by virtue of his role as Chief-of-Staff and his inexplicable failure to exercise the leadership qualities that require one to present the boss with reasonable and implementable options to avoid the large scale death and destruction that will accompany this foolish exercise. As a military professional he must know better than to allow that diplomacy is a waste of time without registering vigorous dissent. You either stand on principle or die a death by a thousand cuts inflicted upon yourself because of your refusal to opt out of this craziness. Sorry General, I feel you have the ability to make a measurable difference and you certainly have the position from which to launch that assault, but in the end you were as captured with the aura of the position as much as the intern’s first job on Capitol Hill. Your considerable power lies in your ability to exit in protest. This is accentuated by the fact that you have limited your role to streamlining access. Would you have sent your troops into battle under these circumstances?

Secretary of State Tillerson, you are second on the list, for your feebleness in standing up to the very man you referred to as a “eff-ing moron.” You have showed your true colors as a country club oil baron afraid of your own shadow. You have allowed the Chief Clown to publicly embarrass you, he has rendered you feckless in the face of what truly is an opportunity of a lifetime to make a real difference in the world. Senator Bob Corker proclaims that the President has left you “castrated,” maybe not in the physical sense but most certainly in the public arena you appear to be missing important body parts that define you. You are not a man of honor, sir, in the end you are not even a man in the most chauvinistic sense that your life of privilege and your country club culture would ascribe to such a designation. Your recent pronouncement that you will utilize “diplomacy until the first bomb drops” signals the futility with which you are equipped to effectuate meaningful diplomatic discussion. This is especially poignant in light of the public pronouncement of your boss to “stop wasting your time.” You are neutered and could make a true statement by leaving. It would be forever known as your ‘rexit.’

Ambassador Haley, you hide behind your coveted position outside the nation’s capitol as though it were an outpost removed from the bowels of the beast that you actually serve. Your steadfast allegiance to the dangerous regime you represent before the conclave of nations gathered at the UN must earn you the ignominious rejection as the Clown-in-Chief’s mistress pretending that he really will change, he will leave his wife, he swears to me that he really loves me. You are a pathetic mouthpiece every bit as guilty as those who toil in the swamp that Trump has not cleaned but repopulated with his own snakes and alligators.

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, your sniveling inability to tell your President that Congress is actually a co-equal branch of government, to educate him as to the realities of governing and the parameters of the Constitution, or to point blank tell him you have the ability and the will to stop him and his agenda dead in its tracks is malfeasance of the highest order. You have done a enormous disservice to the institution you lead and the country you profess to pledge allegiance to and the oath you have taken to the Constitution. The ultimate irony is that the don you feebly enable is plotting your own demise as leader and could actually result putting an end to your role as a majority party. Your pitifully inept counterpart in the lower house is so insignificant as to not even warrant a mention here. Speaker Ryan is also staring right down the barrel of a gun cocked and loaded to end his days as leader of the majority party in the House, although the task is complicated by the outrageous illicit if not illegal gerrymandering that insulates most House members.

Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, you have been afforded the powerfully important position of actually charting a course for the future of the nation unimpeded by any constraints due to a complete ignorance of process and disdain for policy exhibited by your boss, the President, and the collusion of an inept Cabinet and a impotent Congress. In your exuberance you will actually do great damage to the Republican Party but your legacy of anarchic chaos will cast the nation into a state of profound confusion and lack of prestige and respect for decades to come on the international stage. In addition, your zeal for uber-nationalism will result in further dividing the country in a way not seen since the 1860’s. Under your blueprint the nation will remain deeply divided for years to come.

Of course there are many underlings not mentioned here who will gleefully take credit for helping to render the country prostrate and they will forever be outcasts in a society reeling from a lack of direction. I fully expect that future generations will struggle mightily to rebuild from the ashes of failed leadership that will be left in the wake of this chaos. But all the while they will also be cursing the generations of fools who left them with such a task. And they have every right to do so. We will have failed them.

The march to irrelevance and self-destruction must be stopped. I have little faith that it will be before it is too late. Each day brings with it a stupefying degree of lies, deceit, cowardice, and childishness on the part of our leaders. Many will say we deserve what we get, I fear there are too few in a position of power willing to step up and challenge the insanity. We are buckling under the weight of a society that rewards power over probity. It is not supposed to work this way. One of President John F. Kennedy’s favorite quotations was from Dante’s Inferno and is apt a half century later, “The hottest places in Hell are reserved for those who in time of moral crisis preserve their neutrality.”