Help Me Doctor

Me: Doctor, doctor, can you tell me what is wrong? I can’t stop what’s happening, it’s taking control of my body. Is it a virus? I just don’t know, I felt fine but now I see that its infecting my mind. Please tell me it’s not brain cancer!

Doctor: What are your symptoms?

Me: I can’t tell, sometimes I feel fine and then other times my mind just wants to hate and segregate. See, I’m stressed, my bills are high and I can’t find the time to love me and so I focus on the Others and their irregularities. My whole life, it was about me… and now that simply cannot be.

Doctor: Who is here? And why do they cause you such fear?

Me: It’s the Others with their colorful skin. I saw one at Burger King and I didn’t like the way they were speaking to their kin. They were loud and proud of their struggles. Ugh, and the music!! Why couldn’t they quiet down, don’t they know this is MY town? Their voices, the voices, I keep hearing in my head, the visions, the visions, I want these people dead. Doctor please help me, deep down I know there is something wrong with me, but yet so many people agree with me. That’s why I’m here with you doctor expecting the utmost privacy, can you diagnose me please?

Doctor: Well it sounds like something I’ve seen before. Has calling people chinks, wetbacks, fags and niggers made you feel superior?

Me: Yes.

Doctor: Have you feared for your life when the threat of the Others comes near?

Me: Yes.

Doctor: Have you ever talked to an Other?

Me: No. I’m scared.

Doctor: Hmm, well it seems that your suffering from a very common disease. It’s a cancer that eats your mind and then the hate puts your life in a bind. My patient, it is with deep concern that I tell you what I’ve learned. Your lack of understanding, feelings of superiority and race abhority, can mean only one thing. You, my patient, are a racist.

Me: A racist? I’ve heard of that. But me I don’t have that! I have a black friend! Her name is Keisha, I promise that. Ugh, can we fix it? It’s messing with my sanity and I can’t think without it.