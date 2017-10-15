Help the Campaign that Protects 2,000 Children Exposed to Violence in Colombia

A peace process with the former terrorist group FARC was signed last December in Colombia, and now the government has, among other challenges, the goal to pursue a second peace process with the ELN (Army of National Liberation). Meanwhile officials from the government of Colombia have to find the way to implement programs that help the victims of the war in the post conflict.

With the help of the Caring Crowd platform, Primero Lo Primero, a New York based nonprofit organization launched the only program designed to service 2,000 victimized caretakers and children in Colombia. Caring Crowd is a crowd funding platform powered by Johnson & Johnson where each donation is matched by Johnson & Johnson, up to $250 dollars per donor.

This campaign plays a key role, because is important to remember that the current generation of children have never lived without violence in Colombia. Now as peace is a possibility, the Colombian society needs help from the private sector, nonprofits, organizations and members around the world in taking actions to help in the aftermath of the conflict, especially in taking care of the mental-health fallout of our future generation.

According to UNICEF, there are 7.6 million registered victims of the conflict in Colombia. Of this total, one in three are children. 2.3 million children have been displaced from their homes and 45,000 were killed according to statistics.

As Colombia begins to re-build itself in a post-conflict era, servicing the victims of the conflict and their mental trauma must be a focal point in order to build a strong and peaceful future for the country.

The Genesis Foundation a Primero Lo Primero alliance member organization has teamed up with Los Andes University, and the University of California to implement Semillas de Apego “Seeds of Attachment”, a program that will give the victimized Mothers and primary caregivers the tools to process their own trauma, and foster healthy child-parent attachments that promote appropriate emotional development. Once financed the program, will launch in Tumaco, Colombia, a region that has been greatly affected by the armed conflict and drug war. This program will directly impact 1,920 children between the ages from birth to age 5. The program will be fully funded by the private sector and members of the society.

LINK TO CAMPAIGN - https://www.caringcrowd.org/protect-1920-children-exposed-violence-colombia

Primero Lo Primero (PLP): Since 2011 Primero Lo Primero has been the primary collective vehicle for early childhood development in Colombia. The alliance combines technical efforts, administrative and financial commitments to support the national development strategy “De Cero a Siempre.”

Genesis Foundation: Since 2001 the Genesis Foundation seeks to create a more inclusive society for Colombian children by improving the quality of their education. They enhance programs that provide children in vulnerable life situations with better opportunities to develop and succeed.