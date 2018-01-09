Help Us, Oprah. You’re Our Only Hope.

2020 will be a redux of 1976 and 2000. What did those elections have in common? They were a referendum on the character of the previous candidate — Jimmy Carter running on honesty and trustworthiness post-Nixon’s Watergate scandal, and George W. Bush running similarly as a good ol’ boy whose Christian values suggested he’d never touch an intern — just as 2020 will be a referendum on a characterless incumbent, Donald J. Trump.

I know what you’re thinking: “Oprah, as a good ol’ boy?” Normally, there are no two archetypes more different than the good ol’ southern boy and the stereotypical “angry black woman.” But this ain’t normal; this is Oprah. She’s got folksy speech, straight-talking candor, and an aura of empathy in spades.

Despite being a billionaire media mogul, over the past thirty years, we have come to see her as relatable. She understands our everyday struggles. She will not be another female candidate for whom crying — or the fear of doing so — would spell disaster. She’ll master her emotions just in time for the commercial break. Best of all, she embodies that magical American dream of coming from nothing, overcoming obstacles, and succeeding by relentless willpower and sheer force of personality. She's made good on her dreams and helped countless other people in the process.

Ever since Nixon, our presidential campaigns have been entirely about personality: image over issues. And Oprah’s image needs no vetting. She’s a tycoon, equally comfortable holding the Hollywood glitterati and the suburban housewife in the palm of her hand. Yes, she needs to hone her policy knowledge, but she’s got three long years and the intellectual horsepower to do that.

We no longer value political experience. We, the People, value celebrity. And not just any kind of celebrity, but the kind that makes for an incredible “living room candidate,” the one that appears regularly on broadcast television. Blame the media all you want — and trust me, I want to — but they respond to the market demands of our eyeballs. The evidence from 2016 suggests that whichever presidential candidate receives the most airtime on the nightly news programs of the “big three” broadcast networks wins. Period. The macro level data suggest it doesn’t matter what the networks are saying about the candidates, just that their image is being pumped into our living rooms.

So, Democratic Party, what do you want... a Kirsten Gillibrand or a Kamala Harris? A candidate whose personal history needs vetting, image needs creating, whose media skills need honing, and whose name ID will be insanely expensive to buy? Are you afraid of the existential meaning of nominating the media darling of all time?

Oprah, please go on a listening tour around the country. Put your finger on the pulse of the American people. Go talk to the farmers and the industry leaders and the black women who turned out in record numbers and put a Democrat from Alabama in the U.S. Senate. I can guarantee the broadcast networks will be fighting all over themselves to cover it. Collect stories to tell on the campaign trail. Start a political action committee and support midterm candidates. Let your well-heeled friends (looking at you, Mark Zuckerberg) start Super PACs. Spend some quality time with the Obamas. (Feel free to invite me; I’ll be the blonde in the Oprah 2020 t-shirt.)