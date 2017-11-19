Helping A Friend In Need

There are times when you find yourself very proud of your children. One such time was November 11, 2017. For a school project, my youngest daughter decided to do her part in helping to stop the stigma surrounding mental illness.

The idea sprouted from an experience my daughter had at camp this past summer. A dear friend of hers had to leave mid-camp when her own personal struggles started to over come her.

Witnessing a friend hurt that bad stuck with my daughter (as it sticks with any of us with similar experiences). My daughter wanted to help in some way.

The way she chose to help was by running an awareness event on Twitter using the original hashtag, #WhenAFriendIsHurting.

The idea behind using a hashtag is that it sets a premise for others to easily share their ideas, thoughts, and/or stories. What would you do if you saw a friend hurting? That was the call to action. Using the hashtag helped create a spontaneous community around the topic thus elevating and sharing all the contributions beyond any single person’s individual group of followers.

Prior to the event my daughter reached out to Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority (@DWMHA/dwmha.com) to co-host this event with her. The Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority ensures treatment and support for those with mental illness, developmental disability and substance use disorder. It was important to my daughter to not only create awareness but also to create a clear direction where to find help if they needed it.

It all began with this single tweet:

Not enough attention is given to mental health, as the stigma still exists.



What do you do #WhenAFriendIsHurting? Join me now in raising awareness for mental health by using the hashtag! With @DWMHA. On @HashtagRoundup pic.twitter.com/QqXP2YXAsV — Emma Dwos (@_emma_paige) November 11, 2017

From there the tweets started pouring in.

After 2 hours there were:

Over 7.2k tweets generated using the hashtag #WhenAFriendIsHurting

Over 3.5k contributors

Over 13.4 million reach

Individual tweets and important messages received huge amplification:

#WhenAFriendIsHurting provide them further help if they need it.



Toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), available 24/7. — Emma Dwos (@_emma_paige) November 11, 2017

The above tweet was seen by over 30,000 people on Twitter. Not bad for a Twitter account with only 198 followers.

Twitter also helped by publishing a Moment for the hashtag. The Moment itself received:

Over 16k unique opens

278 likes

88 shares

Here are some great tweets that helped make this event such a success:

Never give up on someone with a mental illness. When 'I' is replaced by 'WE,' illness becomes wellness. - Shannon L. Alder #quotes #WhenAFriendIsHurting pic.twitter.com/U5QSUMAUnQ — DetroitWayne MH Auth (@DWMHA) November 11, 2017

#WhenAFriendIsHurting follow the 3 L's: Listen, Love, and Lchocolate — Lexie Finkelstein (@lexieekate) November 11, 2017

#WhenAFriendIsHurting -- The three don'ts:



1) Don't criticize them.

2) Don't demean how they feel.

3) Don't make this about you. — Robin is thankful for 🍗 (@rocking_d_robin) November 11, 2017

#WhenAFriendIsHurting just make your presence known. Sometimes that's all they need... — Fro (@TheOrigFRODO) November 11, 2017

#WhenAFriendIsHurting it may be hard for them to seek out help or even recognize they need it. Be patient with them. pic.twitter.com/SDvX5Zz0NT — Portmanteau Jones (@SadlyCatless) November 11, 2017

#WhenAFriendIsHurting make sure you know they can come to you with anything and you won't pass judgement. — Robyn Your 🦃 (@robyndwoskin) November 11, 2017

#WhenAFriendIsHurting you see that a lot of people on twitter send love cause we do care pic.twitter.com/YkVKie8fF0 — VeldLot🌷 (@VeldLot) November 11, 2017

#WhenAFriendIsHurting let them know how important they are to you. pic.twitter.com/wFj41e03GQ — Jessica Carberry (@Jessberrie) November 11, 2017

#WhenAFriendIsHurting they probably won't wana talk about it.

But ask them anyway.

And let them know u will always be there for them. Sometimes, it males all the difference on the world❤🖤❤ — JaKe W (@colbywinters) November 11, 2017

#WhenAFriendIsHurting you drop what your doing and listen. But, more importantly, you hear them. — 👻Just Ghosty👻 (@kris10sghosty) November 11, 2017

#WhenAFriendIsHurting I listen. Giving advice is great but, most of the time they just want to get it all out. pic.twitter.com/F2cwiPqCiV — Leanne 🍕🌻👻☕😜 (@LCCLARK70) November 11, 2017

#WhenAFriendIsHurting I force them to hug me. Everyone loves hugs! pic.twitter.com/qKzmW9CKHs — Kerry Tedder 💛 (@KeshaTedder) November 11, 2017

#WhenAFriendIsHurting don't tell them to stop hurting... just lend a shoulder and an ear.. — Jimish (@jimishbathia) November 11, 2017

This is something I'm STILL learning but... #WhenAFriendIsHurting it isn't your job to fix the hurt.



Just be there.

Be there and listen. — Terri Doty (@TeeDotally) November 11, 2017

#WhenAFriendIsHurting even though it hurts me to see them hurting, I try to stay positive and smile a lot. — RoeLovesUofMichigan (@roeu812) November 11, 2017

#WhenAFriendIsHurting

Put your ego aside, and listen!

That’s what friends are for! pic.twitter.com/njoTsVQ1tf — Type1Nick (@_NZIMM) November 11, 2017

Did you know, "One in 10 young people experienced a period of major depression," according to https://t.co/YVvOOxZDYK #WhenAFriendIsHurting — Emma Dwos (@_emma_paige) November 11, 2017

Everyone can make a difference. We just need to take the time to do so.