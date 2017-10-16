Raining Deer/ Jeanette Stephens El is a born writer who has been composed first poem at the age of 7. She has published 8 books on different subjects and feelings which leads her to an outstanding achievement like Barack Obama Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award. Her latest book, On Eagles’ Wings: Prayers for the President is immensely popular. As a successful, multitalented author, media personality, life coach and public speaker, she shared some mind blowing thoughts on life and authorship with the Huffpost.

Jeanette, how would you like to recall your childhood?

I was born the tenth of eleven children in a small southern New Jersey City that was surrounded by vegetable and dairy farms and fruit orchards. My family’s roots in South central Georgia made southern New Jersey very attractive to them when they decided to migrate north, I was her first born up north and in a hospital. The previous nine children were born at home with a midwife.

I was a smart, curious child, reared mostly with the boys because my sisters were all 10+ years my senior. Though small in stature, having six brothers around toughened me up- and spoiled me too, a little bit.

Since my mother worked all the time, one of her sisters helped raise me, teaching me how to cook, dress, and everything about being a woman in the household and society. She was a happy-go-lucky spirit while my mother was more of a hard-working quiet thinker.

We attended St. Augustine African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church where our family members were prominent and active on the Trustee Board, Senior and Youth Usher Boards, Senior and Youth Choirs. I was active in Sunday School and served on the Youth Ushers and Youth Choir. We had great outings, church league basketball, bowling and seasonal activities. There were Fall Harvest parties, Christmas programs, Easter plays in the Spring, and during the summers we went to amusement parks such as Hersey and Willow Grove Park in Pennsylvania, and beach outings to Wildwood, NJ and Atlantic City’s Steele Pier to see the Diving Horse.

Can you tell me about on how you started you writing career?

I started writing at about age 7, writing poetry for my favorite teacher, Miss Delois Campbell.

As an adult I moved to Miami, Florida and soon published my first book of poetry in the early 1980s. I began writing for several local small newspapers in Miami and Ft. Lauderdale. Then in 1988, I was asked to help a group develop a magazine for which I was named Editor-in-Chief.

What is the significant of being an author and how you pick the subjects?

My wheelhouse is history, hence knowing the importance of documenting. But I write from my experiences, spiritually and culturally. I’ve always considered myself a poet first and journalist second. I tend to bring Native American spirituality into my writings due to my background and marriage to a Native American shaman. Additionally, as a politically aware woman, I make observations on topics of the day and issues that directly affect me.

You have written 8 amazing books, could you explain about the content of those?

My first was a book poetry titled Rivers of My Mind published in Miami around 1981. It made political and religious observations – some of which I’d like to take back! I’ve grown to truly respect Jimmy Carter. Back in the day – not so much!

Later, I published T-Time: A Rites of Passage Manual for the Adolescent Female, geared toward helping youth make the transition from adolescence to young adulthood via a ceremonial process based on Native American and African cultural traditions. Work with my Seminole/Cherokee ex-husband and cultural interaction with my Yoruba godparents and associates, gave me a background to address this issue.

The follow-up to T-Time was two books on my breast cancer journey: BCV: Rites of Passage for Breast Cancer Victors, followed by 10 Tips to Avoid Breast Cancer Unless It’s in the Genes). As the new millennium arrived, I was forced to be more attentive to health issues, and cancer came to the forefront of my experience as well as that of many of my siblings.

My mother had 6 sons and 5 daughters – all but one daughter was diagnosed with breast cancer, each in our fifties and each with a different type. Being of African and Native American heritage and knowing that African American women have a higher mortality rate in the United States in comparison to white and Latino women, it is imperative that attention be drawn to the need for awareness. While there are a variety of determining factors that affect outcomes, which may include not performing self-examinations, not having annual check-ups, lack of health care insurance, some studies have shown that women of African descent tend to have more aggressive forms of breast cancer. They are still treatable, however, and must be caught early.

My most recent book is On Eagles’ Wings: Prayers for the President. It is a timely spiritual and political book of prayers in the Native American tradition of simplistic prayers but geared toward the office of the presidency. Driven by a passion for human rights and a respect for the government that was forged in this land through many savories as well as unsavory methods, On Eagles’ Wings is meant to remind us of the imperative we all have to be thoughtful in rendering our political processes and for everyone to be accountable and to exercise their duty to live as moral, productive citizens. With the current administration, it is never more relevant than today. An aunt who led the local NAACP when I was a child and stood up for me during school busing conflicts in the 1960s made me acutely aware that individuals can peacefully affect necessary change.

As an author, you accomplished an amazing success, do you have any source of inspiration?

While my literary angels have been Maya Angelou and James Baldwin – both of whom I knew personally, and Alice Walker, my closer inspiration is ultimately the loss of a sister to breast cancer, one brother to prostate cancer, one brother to lung cancer, one to pneumonia, two others to natural causes, and a niece to a rare cancer.

One brother is still living and healthy and I celebrate him every day, but the health challenges of me and my siblings have prompted me to jump into the health advocacy arena, stressing wellness principles and being proactive with health and nutrition. I believe that transforming our lifestyles with regard to what we put in our bodies as well as our minds is key to living healthier, more vibrant lives. To that end, I would love to do more writing, inspirational speaking and coaching with my friend and associate, Philip Michael Thomas, a celebrity who has a wealth of knowledge regarding healthy nutrition as well as nourishment for the mind, body and soul. There needs to be a revolution in the way we think about our bodies in relation to the natural environment. Unless he has involvement in the upcoming reboot of MIAMI VICE, we may look into instituting some sort of healthy living outreach tour.

I am also inspired by the promise of our youth, their intelligence, artistic ability and fearlessness. Some of the young minds that I see doing political commentary on the television news magazines, social media and via music and theater are clear indications that the brilliance of our young people will make the country’s future even brighter. I am a realist however, and I know the challenges ahead of them will be many and hard. But I’m confident in their ability to tackle them.

Which books are in your top list to recommend readers?

Definitively, The Prophet by Khalil Gibran, and God by Deepak Chopra, but of course you should read all of my books:

Would you mind describing your personal life in a few words?

I am a mother of one young adult son and lead an active life working with charitable organizations. After engaging in paramedical studies in my young adulthood, then theatrical productions and journalism, I co-founded several arts organizations. I currently volunteer for breast cancer awareness organizations such as Susan G. Komen for the Cure, the Avon39 Breast Cancer Organization for which I led Team O Magazine in the Boston walk for 2017. I have also worked with The American Cancer Society as well as the American Association for Cancer Research.

While I still enjoy the arts, particularly live theater and dance at local museums and productions in Philadelphia, I truly enjoy traveling and exploring the nuances of traditional cultures in native societies. My marriage to and work with a Native American shaman brought great joy to me and hope to people in underserved communities at home and abroad.

What are the major issues in present society, that you think writers should raise?

Writers should always write about what they know and what they have a passion for. The topic should be close to your heart because that allows your authentic voice to come through in telling your story. There are as many issues today that need to be addressed as during any other time in our journey, such as police violence against black men, women’s health, human trafficking, political corruption, LGBTQIA issues, immigration, world order the global environment, nuclear threats, history, etc., as well as positive stories of courage, ingenuity and triumph. It is the job of writers to cover these issues, bring them to light so that intelligent discourse can be had and solutions to problems born.

What is future publication and when can we expect to read it?

The next publication could be an autobiography that I’ve been working on for many years, however, that could change due to current experiences.

Apart from author, what are the extra activities those you feel important?