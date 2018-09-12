Henry Cavill may have flown as Superman for the last time.
An exclusive report in The Hollywood Reporter citing sources close to Warner Bros. indicates that Cavill is parting with the company. Warner Bros. and Cavill’s representatives did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
THR indicates that the separation stemmed from Warner Bros.’ attempt to enlist Cavill to star as Superman in “Shazam!,” which stars Zachary Levi, saying that contract negotiations “broke down.”
“The door is now closing on other potential Superman appearances,” reads the report.
Cavill first starred as Superman in 2013’s “Man of Steel,” reprising his role in 2016’s “Batman v Superman” and later in 2017’s “Justice League.”
Many on social media have already expressed their feelings about Cavill’s exit from the franchise:
THR reports that the studio is looking to focus on Superman’s cousin, Supergirl. Her origin story as a teenage superheroine occurs when Kal-El is an infant in the DC timeline, meaning Cavill wouldn’t be needed for the film.
A studio source told THR that “Superman is like James Bond, and after a certain run you have to look at new actors.”