Henry Cavill may have flown as Superman for the last time.

An exclusive report in The Hollywood Reporter citing sources close to Warner Bros. indicates that Cavill is parting with the company. Warner Bros. and Cavill’s representatives did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

THR indicates that the separation stemmed from Warner Bros.’ attempt to enlist Cavill to star as Superman in “Shazam!,” which stars Zachary Levi, saying that contract negotiations “broke down.”

“The door is now closing on other potential Superman appearances,” reads the report.

Cavill first starred as Superman in 2013’s “Man of Steel,” reprising his role in 2016’s “Batman v Superman” and later in 2017’s “Justice League.”

Many on social media have already expressed their feelings about Cavill’s exit from the franchise:

Henry Cavill really loved playing Superman. Truly one of the best Superman actors and Warner Bros is letting him go. This honestly sucks so much. I am really upset over this. pic.twitter.com/keZNdfptAu — Matt 🇳🇴 (@thcfastestman) September 12, 2018

Henry Cavill isn't Superman anymore.



It's not even 9 am but today is over. pic.twitter.com/B9piKBFDzB — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) September 12, 2018

Henry Cavill had the potential to be a great #Superman. We saw sparks of that in Man of Steel, but those sparks were smothered by Batman V Superman and Justice League.



DC’s loss hopefully we get to see more of Cavill in roles like Fallout and Man From UNCLE. https://t.co/t9vcjF5vYx — Bill Kuchman (@billkuchman) September 12, 2018

Well Henry Cavill is now open for Bond. pic.twitter.com/8rv16yZc2y — BATMAN (@Batmancanseeyou) September 12, 2018

I'm sad for Henry Cavill.



He was an amazing Superman brought into a mess of a universe where he was never given an opportunity to thrive or truly define his role.



At least he'll land more awesome roles in the future. #MustacheForever pic.twitter.com/ChVUcAsbmc — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) September 12, 2018

Henry Cavill is no longer our Superman?! pic.twitter.com/MsgCPx5XRv — GameUnboxingReviews (@GameUnboxing) September 12, 2018

This sucks. While I wasn’t necessarily happy with the DC movies I thought they had the right actors. Henry Cavill was #Superman. Am I the only one? https://t.co/KMwu8prYl7 — Mikey Piff (@MikeyPiff) September 12, 2018

THR reports that the studio is looking to focus on Superman’s cousin, Supergirl. Her origin story as a teenage superheroine occurs when Kal-El is an infant in the DC timeline, meaning Cavill wouldn’t be needed for the film.