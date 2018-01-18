Henry VIII Mansplains Feminism

Me looking hecka sexy and wise in the ways of women!

In my era, the beloved 16th century, a woman’s number one job is to be attractive. To men. And when I say “be attractive” I mean to smell good, behave sportingly with that wench-y air of “whatever you wish, my master,” and to look hot. Women who don’t at least make an effort at being attractive are called witches. And they’re hurled into ponds.

A 16th century woman’s additional duties include:

- having sex when men want to have sex in the ways men want to have it

- feeding men

- serving men drinks

- agreeing with men

- doing jobs that are beneath the dignity of men

- making men feel youthful, enticing, and interesting

- birthing man babies that men put inside of them

- never being inconvenient to men

- not making money like men do

Wow. So much has changed.

Unlike ladies in the 16th century, women in your era want to learn to read, make the first move on Bumble, and to own things like land and their orgasms. These tiger women of your century are called feminists.

Based on my read of social media though, loads of people — men and women — are unsure what feminism is, so allow me to offer my assistance.

As an alpha-male whose history includes six wives and mistresses in the double-digits (possibly!), I know the world of ladies better than most ladies.

And here’s what you need to know:

1. “Feminist Tiger” is an anagram for “Firm Genie Tits” — that’s not a judgement, it’s a fact

2. A feminist is a lady who believes in male enslavement

3. My head just literally exploded

Look, 21st century men, I know the situation sounds really bad but don’t worry. Those of us who came before you — and I mean going back to the Caesars and the Pharaohs and swamp dwellers and fire inventors and the bearded ice eaters — have your backs. We have worked tirelessly to ensure that women do what we’ve told them God wants them to do. Which is to make all your dreams come true.

And that, I’m 1000 percent certain, is the meaning of feminism.