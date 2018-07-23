Here Are All The Movie And TV Trailers You Missed At Comic-Con

Whether superheroes, wizards or crime-solving teen redheads are your thing, Comic-Con consistently delivers a veritable treasure trove ― and by treasure, of course we really mean trailers.

Every year, studios and networks debut first looks of their most buzzy properties at the four-day fan fest held in San Diego. Even with the absence of Marvel and HBO from the convention, it was still like Christmas morning for pop culture devotees.

Trailers for DC Comics’ upcoming underwater outing “Aquaman,” the Millie Bobbie Brown-fronted “Godzilla” follow-up and the sequel to “Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them” all made the internet rounds over the weekend.

And lest we forget about TV, other offerings included trailers for upcoming seasons of “Doctor Who,” “Supergirl” and “Riverdale,” not to mention sneak peeks at brand new fare like the gritty “Titans” and Netflix’s animated sitcom “Disenchantment.”

Check out the must-see trailers below.

“Aquaman”

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”

“Walking Dead” Season 9

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters”

“Supergirl” Season 4

“Titans” Season 1

“Shazam!”

“Glass”

“The Flash” Season 5

“Black Lightning” Season 2

“Arrow” Season 7

“Star Trek Discovery” Season 2

“The Predator”

“Riverdale” Season 3

“Mayans M.C.” Season 1

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars”

“Doctor Who” Season 11