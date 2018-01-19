What are numbers, really? Just easily quantifiable things made up by the fake news media, of course. Addition is just an ongoing conspiracy of those numbers organized by the deep state.



That sentiment defined the first full day of the Trump administration, which was deeply irked by the cold hard facts that not as many people attended now-President Trump's inauguration as had now-former President Obama's. Sean Spicer, seeking to handle this situation, appeared in the White House Briefing Room with the petrified, overwhelmed look of a deer in the headlights -- actually, not just a deer in the headlights, but a deer in the headlights who is also stoned out of its mind and was just informed that one day the universe will expand so much that it will dissolve into the ether.



A very alarmed-looking Spicer called media reports about the crowd size “deliberately false reporting," then proceeded to angrily mumble something about magnetometers and lawn coverings. Spicer's performance that day was one to remember: a potent cocktail of confusion, anger and comedic overconfidence -- a mixture the country would grow familiar with over the coming weeks and months.



But even as Spicer's alternative facts helped set the stage for a year of falsehoods and deception, something more encouraging was transpiring blocks away. Hundreds of thousands of women and their allies gathered on the Washington Mall for the Women's March, an event that would kickstart a year of activism and resistance.



Much and more has been written about the rally and its effects, but it was actually a very good day for our consent-challenged commander in chief: In a departure for Donald "grab 'em by the pussy Trump, women -- literally hundreds of thousands of them -- voluntarily showed up at his doorstep.