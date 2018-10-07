Here Are The Best Costumes From 2018's New York Comic Con

Fans of film, TV, comics, anime and general pop culture descended on the East Coast this weekend to celebrate their passions at New York Comic Con 2018.

Mark Ruffalo, Jason Momoa, Jon Hamm and the cast of “The Walking Dead” were just some of the celebs to stop by the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan. (Ruffalo surprised Momoa by getting a photo with him in disguise.)

But aside from stars to see, artists to discover, and unique merchandise to buy, people go to Comic Con to see (and be seen in) costumes. There were probably as many people in costume as not this year, and as always it was a wonderful distraction when walking from one part of the convention center to another.

Here are some of the best costumes of New York Comic Con 2018:

Noam Galai via Getty Images Fans dress as Han Solo and an older Luke Skywalker for 2018's New York Comic Con in the Javits Center.

Steven A Henry via Getty Images He-Man's nemesis Skeletor and Evil-Lyn.

Noam Galai via Getty Images A fan as Tina Turner's character Aunty Entity in "Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome."

Roy Rochlin via Getty Images Spider-Man villain Mysterio.

Noam Galai via Getty Images A fan shows off a massive robot outfit on stage.

Roy Rochlin via Getty Images Cyborg from the film "Justice League."

Noam Galai via Getty Images Harley Quinn and Joker.

Noam Galai via Getty Images Catwoman.

Roy Rochlin via Getty Images Heimdall from the "Thor" film franchise.

Roy Rochlin via Getty Images Marvel Comics' character Cable.

Roy Rochlin via Getty Images DC Comics' character Brainiac.

Noam Galai via Getty Images Nightwing, Spider-Man and Deadpool.

Roy Rochlin via Getty Images Starfire of the Teen Titans.

Roy Rochlin via Getty Images Spider-Man villain Carnage.

Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images Groot from "Guardians of the Galaxy."

Roy Rochlin via Getty Images Arsenal and Green Arrow.

Noam Galai via Getty Images Iron Man.

Roy Rochlin via Getty Images A cosplayer poses as the X-Men character Magik.

Roy Rochlin via Getty Images A cosplayer poses in elaborate costume.

Roy Rochlin via Getty Images Corvus Glaive of the film "Infinity War."

Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images A group of costumed fans stands ready for photos.

Noam Galai via Getty Images Spider-Man.

Roy Rochlin via Getty Images A massive robot outfit.

Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images A band performs outside New York Comic Con in costume.

Roy Rochlin via Getty Images Hela of the "Thor" film franchise.

Steven A Henry via Getty Images Wonder Woman.

Roy Rochlin via Getty Images Gamora of "Guardians of the Galaxy."

TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images Bayek from "Assassin's Creed: Origins" and Giant Lego Spider-Man.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images Cinderella.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images Loki and Hela in the back, Thor in the foreground.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images Slender Man.

Steven A Henry via Getty Images Mega Man-Deadpool hybrid and Frank from the film "Donnie Darko."

TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images Michael Myers.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images Black Canary and Te Ka/Te Fiti from Disney's "Moana."

TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images Te Ka/Te Fiti from "Moana."

Roy Rochlin via Getty Images Spawn.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images The Comedian from "The Watchman."

Roy Rochlin via Getty Images A fan strikes a pose outside the Javits Center convention hall.

Daniel Zuchnik via Getty Images Jesus.

SIPA USA/PA Images Poison Ivy.

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters Bane.

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters Elastigirl from "The Incredibles."

Noam Galai via Getty Images Superman, Supergirl and The Flash.

Noam Galai via Getty Images Epic Wonder Woman costume.

Steven A Henry via Getty Images A Comic Con attendee performs emergency costume repairs.

Steven A Henry via Getty Images Fan dressed as Green Lizalfos from the video game "Zelda: Breath Of The Wild."

Roy Rochlin via Getty Images A fan showing off a giant winged cosplay outfit.

Noam Galai via Getty Images Mola Ram from "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and Indiana Jones from "Raiders of the Lost Ark."