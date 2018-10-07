Here Are The Best Costumes From 2018's New York Comic Con

Fans of film, TV, comics, anime and general pop culture descended on the East Coast this weekend to celebrate their passions at New York Comic Con 2018.
Mark Ruffalo, Jason Momoa, Jon Hamm and the cast of “The Walking Dead” were just some of the celebs to stop by the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan. (Ruffalo surprised Momoa by getting a photo with him in disguise.)
But aside from stars to see, artists to discover, and unique merchandise to buy, people go to Comic Con to see (and be seen in) costumes. There were probably as many people in costume as not this year, and as always it was a wonderful distraction when walking from one part of the convention center to another.
Here are some of the best costumes of New York Comic Con 2018:
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misidentified Te Ka/Te Fiti from Disney’s “Moana” as Poison Ivy.