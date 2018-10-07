ENTERTAINMENT
Here Are The Best Costumes From 2018's New York Comic Con

Characters from Marvel, DC, Star Wars and anime were some of our favorites.
By Andy McDonald

Fans of film, TV, comics, anime and general pop culture descended on the East Coast this weekend to celebrate their passions at New York Comic Con 2018.

Mark Ruffalo, Jason Momoa, Jon Hamm and the cast of “The Walking Dead” were just some of the celebs to stop by the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan. (Ruffalo surprised Momoa by getting a photo with him in disguise.)

But aside from stars to see, artists to discover, and unique merchandise to buy, people go to Comic Con to see (and be seen in) costumes. There were probably as many people in costume as not this year, and as always it was a wonderful distraction when walking from one part of the convention center to another.

Here are some of the best costumes of New York Comic Con 2018:

  • Fans dress as Han Solo and an older Luke Skywalker for 2018's New York Comic Con in the Javits Center.
    Noam Galai via Getty Images
  • He-Man's nemesis Skeletor and Evil-Lyn.
    Steven A Henry via Getty Images
  • A fan as Tina Turner's character Aunty Entity in "Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome."
    Noam Galai via Getty Images
  • Spider-Man villain Mysterio.
    Roy Rochlin via Getty Images
  • A fan shows off a massive robot outfit on stage.
    Noam Galai via Getty Images
  • Cyborg from the film "Justice League."
    Roy Rochlin via Getty Images
  • Harley Quinn and Joker.
    Noam Galai via Getty Images
  • Catwoman.
    Noam Galai via Getty Images
  • Heimdall from the "Thor" film franchise.
    Roy Rochlin via Getty Images
  • Marvel Comics' character Cable.
    Roy Rochlin via Getty Images
  • DC Comics' character Brainiac.
    Roy Rochlin via Getty Images
  • Nightwing, Spider-Man and Deadpool.
    Noam Galai via Getty Images
  • Starfire of the Teen Titans.
    Roy Rochlin via Getty Images
  • Spider-Man villain Carnage.
    Roy Rochlin via Getty Images
  • Groot from "Guardians of the Galaxy."
    Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
  • Arsenal and Green Arrow.
    Roy Rochlin via Getty Images
  • Iron Man.
    Noam Galai via Getty Images
  • A cosplayer poses as the X-Men character Magik.
    Roy Rochlin via Getty Images
  • A cosplayer poses in elaborate costume.
    Roy Rochlin via Getty Images
  • Corvus Glaive of the film "Infinity War."
    Roy Rochlin via Getty Images
  • A group of costumed fans stands ready for photos.
    Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
  • Spider-Man.
    Noam Galai via Getty Images
  • A massive robot outfit.
    Roy Rochlin via Getty Images
  • A band performs outside New York Comic Con in costume.
    Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
  • Hela of the "Thor" film franchise.
    Roy Rochlin via Getty Images
  • Wonder Woman.
    Steven A Henry via Getty Images
  • Gamora of "Guardians of the Galaxy."
    Roy Rochlin via Getty Images
  • Bayek from "Assassin's Creed: Origins" and Giant Lego Spider-Man.
    TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images
  • Cinderella.
    TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images
  • Loki and Hela in the back, Thor in the foreground.
    TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misidentified Te Ka/Te Fiti from Disney’s “Moana” as Poison Ivy.

HuffPost

