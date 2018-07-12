2018 Emmy Nominations: 'Game of Thrones' Leads With 22 Nods

Blessed be the 2018 Emmy nominations.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” star Samira Wiley and “The Blacklist” actor Ryan Eggold jointly announced the nominees for the the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, which will take place on Sept. 17, from the Wolf Theatre at Saban Media Center Television Academy on Thursday morning.

This year “Saturday Night Live” “Weekend Update” anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che will be taking over hosting duties from Stephen Colbert, becoming the first cast members to do so since Eddie Murphy in 1983. The show will air on NBC for the first time since 2014.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” was the big winner at last year’s ceremony, nabbing trophies in major categories, including Best Drama Series, Lead Actress, Supporting Actress and more. But HBO’s fantasy juggernaut “Game Of Thrones,” which has previously picked up multiple Best Drama Series awards, could disrupt its winning streak after a delayed premiere made the series ineligible to compete in 2017.

Newcomers like BBC’s “Killing Eve,” HBO’s “Barry” and Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” could also be in contention for Emmys gold with debut seasons that have already garnered tremendous buzz.

And never count out returning favorites like the Donald Glover-helmed “Atlanta” or NBC’s tearjerker “This Is Us,” which have both seen Emmys love in the past.

Check out the list of nominees below:

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Americans”

“The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

“Westworld”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Atlanta”

“Black-ish”

“Barry”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Silicon Valley”

“GLOW” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Jason Bateman, “Ozark” Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us Ed Harris, “Westworld” Matthew Rhys, “The Americans” Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us” Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld” Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Keri Russell, “The Americans” Claire Foy, “The Crown” Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black” Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld” Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Donald Glover, “Atlanta” Bill Hader, “Barry” Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” William H. Macy, “Shameless” Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Ted Danson,” The Good Place” Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Allison Janney, “Mom” Issa Rae, “Insecure” Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish” Lily Tomlin, “Grace & Frankie” Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game of Thrones” Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland” Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” David Harbour, “Strange Things” Matt Smith, “The Crown” Joseph Fiennes, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones” Millie Bobby Brown, “Strange Things” Vanessa Kirby, “The Crown” Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Thandie Newton, “Westworld” Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Brian Tyree Henry, “Atlanta” Henry Winkler, “Barry” Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live” Louie Anderson, “Baskets” Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live” Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Zazie Beetz, “Atlanta” Betty Gilpin, “GLOW” Laurie Metcalf, “Roseanne” Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live” Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live” Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Megan Mullally, “Will & Grace” Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series F. Murray Abraham, “Homeland” Cameron Britton, “Mindhunter” Gerald McRaney, “This Is Us” Matthew Goode, “The Crown” Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us” Jimmi Simpson, “Westworld” Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series Diana Rigg, “Game of Thrones” Cicely Tyson, “How To Get Away With Murder” Cherry Jones, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Viola Davis, “Scandal” Kelly Jenrette, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series Sterling K. Brown, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Bryan Cranston, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Katt Williams, “Atlanta” Donald Glover, “Saturday Night Live” Bill Hader, “Saturday Night Live” Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series Wanda Sykes, “Black-ish” Tina Fey, “Saturday Night Live” Tiffany Haddish,“Saturday Night Live” Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place” Molly Shannon, “Will & Grace” Jane Lynch, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Outstanding Limited Series “The Alienist” “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” “Genius: Picasso” “Godless” “Patrick Melrose” Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”

Darren Criss, “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose”

Jeff Daniels, “The Looming Tower”

John Legend, “Jesus Christ Super Star: Live in Concert”

Jesse Plemmons, “USS Callister (“Black Mirror”)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”

Laura Dern, “The Tale”

Michelle Dockery, “Godless”

Edie Falco, “The Menendez Murders”

Regina King, “Seven Seconds”

Sarah Paulson, “American Horror Story: Cult”

Outstanding Reality Show Competition

“The Amazing Race”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Project Runway”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

“Saturday Night Live”

“Portlandia”

“Drunk History”

“Tracey Ullman’s Show”

“At Home with Amy Sedaris”