Here Are The Best ‘Families Belong Together’ March Signs

Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images Rally signs at The Women's March LA Rally for Families Belong Together - A Day of Action at Los Angeles City Hall on June 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Thousands of people who attended the national ‘Families Belong Together’ rallies on Saturday marched in solidarity with parents who have been separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border. And they brought some pretty powerful signs with them.

More than 600 protests were planned across the country for those fighting back against President Donald Trump’s zero tolerance policy, which allows officials to separate children from their parents and detain them at shadowy facilities across the U.S.

Dozens of activist organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union, MoveOn and the Leadership Conference on Civil Rights, came together to organize the protests. See some of the signs protesters brought out below.

Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images Rally signs at The Women's March LA Rally for Families Belong Together - A Day of Action at Los Angeles City Hall on June 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Pacific Press via Getty Images A protester holding a placard during the protest. Protesters participate in a rally organized by Families Belong Together, speaking out against the Trump administration's policies separating immigrant families across from one of the city's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) offices.

Spencer Platt via Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 30: Thousands of people march in support of families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border on June 30, 2018 in New York, New York. Across the country marches under the banner 'Families Belong Together' are being held to demand that the Trump administration reunite thousands of immigrant children who have been separated from their families after crossing into the United States. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Spencer Platt via Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 30: Thousands of people march in support of families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border on June 30, 2018 in New York, New York. Across the country marches under the banner 'Families Belong Together' are being held to demand that the Trump administration reunite thousands of immigrant children who have been separated from their families after crossing into the United States. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Spencer Platt via Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 30: Thousands of people march in support of families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border on June 30, 2018 in New York, New York. Across the country marches under the banner 'Families Belong Together' are being held to demand that the Trump administration reunite thousands of immigrant children who have been separated from their families after crossing into the United States. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

A New York retiree who says she felt like she had to be here today #FamilesBelongTogether pic.twitter.com/BhioNtRcE3 — Alice Ollstein (@AliceOllstein) June 30, 2018

This will never stop being my favorite sign. #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch pic.twitter.com/PSH562zcRk — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) June 30, 2018

Some signs at the #FamiiesBelongTogether rally in front of the White House pic.twitter.com/0hrvhD1T3E — Alice Ollstein (@AliceOllstein) June 30, 2018