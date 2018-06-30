Here Are The Best ‘Families Belong Together’ March Signs

Thousands of people who attended the national ‘Families Belong Together’ rallies on Saturday marched in solidarity with parents who have been separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border. And they brought some pretty powerful signs with them.
More than 600 protests were planned across the country for those fighting back against President Donald Trump’s zero tolerance policy, which allows officials to separate children from their parents and detain them at shadowy facilities across the U.S.
Dozens of activist organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union, MoveOn and the Leadership Conference on Civil Rights, came together to organize the protests. See some of the signs protesters brought out below.