Here Are The Black People Behind The Scenes Who Made 'Black Panther' A Reality

It goes without saying that “Black Panther” does a damn good job at empowering black people on screen. But that wasn’t reserved solely for in front of the camera.
The crew that made this highly anticipated film a reality was very inclusive, with black people and women in many of the lead roles. Director Ryan Coogler, production director Hannah Beachler and costume designer Ruth E. Carter are just a few of the folks who made Wakanda, the fictional African nation where the movie is set, into a cinematic reality.
It matters that many of the people behind the scenes who are helping tell this story are black. They bring a cultural understanding to the set that can’t be learned, and they help elevate the film with a specific kind of nuance and sophistication. They should be celebrated for their work, too.
Here are seven folks who made the magic of “Black Panther” happen from behind the camera.