Here Are The Black People Behind The Scenes Who Made 'Black Panther' A Reality

"Black Panther" is the third film Coogler has directed, following "Fruitvale Station" and "Creed." The 31-year-old Oakland native told the San Francisco Chronicle that he used his own struggles with his cultural identity and desperate need for positive representation of Africa on screen as fuel for this project.“You see media that can make you feel ashamed to be African. They can make it feel like it’s a shameful thing,” Coogler said. “I think it’s not. For me, the biggest thing on this was making this awesome, globe-trotting political thriller that just happens to be about Africans. It’s the best way to accomplish that goal and that’s what Marvel was interested in doing — that’s what I was interested in doing.”