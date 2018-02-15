Here Are The Black People Behind The Scenes Who Made 'Black Panther' A Reality

Ruth E. Carter

Jesse Grant via Getty Images

Carter, a legendary costume designer who's worked on dozens of classic films, is the mastermind behind the film's wardrobe. She found inspiration from tribes on the continent -- including the Maasai, the Dogon and the Chakana -- and put an Afrofuturistic twist on the costumes.



"We wanted to honor [culture and tradition] in this futuristic way and a lot of the details of the indigenous African tribes easily translate into a futuristic model so that part of it was super fun to do and it was like no one had even really thought of it like that," she told HuffPost.