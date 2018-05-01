Here Are The Questions Robert Mueller Reportedly Wants To Ask Trump

TOP STORIES

HERE ARE THE QUESTIONS ROBERT MUELLER REPORTEDLY WANTS TO ASK DONALD TRUMP All four dozen of them. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

TRUMP POSTPONES STEEL AND ALUMINUM TARIFFS UNTIL JUNE And secured permanent exemptions for Argentina, Australia and Brazil. [Reuters]

JOHN KELLY REPORTEDLY CALLS TRUMP AN ‘IDIOT’ “The strong implication being, ‘If I weren’t here we would’ve entered WWIII or the president would have been impeached,’” sources told NBC. Kelly strongly denied the report. [HuffPost]

THE WHATSAPP FOUNDER IS LEAVING FACEBOOK Over “Facebook’s attempts to weaken WhatsApp’s encryption and its desire to collect and use more WhatsApp users’ personal data.” [HuffPost]

WHAT A YEAR LAST MONTH WAS Here’s what you already forgot happened in April, from the YouTube shooting to Syrian airstrikes. [HuffPost]

IMAGINE THIS MAN’S MINE KILLED YOUR SON, BROTHER AND NEPHEW And now he wants your vote. Welcome to West Virginia. [HuffPost]

A WEALTHY TEXAS COUPLE HAS BEEN ACCUSED OF ENSLAVING A GIRL FOR 16 YEARS All while abusing her and forcing her to do household chores. [HuffPost]

