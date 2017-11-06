'Here Is Where The Action Happens': Meet The People Of Houston

Houston was the 24th stop on our Listen To America road trip. We spoke to residents and passers-by to find out what they love (and don’t!) about the city. Here’s what they had to say:
“This is a volunteer organization called Second Servings of Houston. ... The whole mission is: ‘fighting hunger, ending waste.’ That’s the mission of the organization. It’s just such an impressive thing.”
― Annette Liftman, 56, attorney
“I would say Houston is a lot more laid-back [than Dallas]. Definitely more open to diversity as a city.”
― Amanda Locke, 27, HR manager
HuffPost is hitting the road this fall to interview people about their hopes, dreams, fears ― and what it means to be American today.
“I love the diversity in the city and I love how, kind of, hidden some of that is. ... I love loving a thing that so many people love to hate on. I love that it’s actually a cool place.”
― Emily Zinsitz, 27, content strategist
“Here is where the action happens. ... It’s nice, a different vibe.”
― Eugene Drake, 30, photographer
“I picked to stay in Houston because I love the diversity. The people are great. You kind of get a little bit of everything.”
― Meagan Hanson, 26, cybersecurity communications
“I’m here for the World Series. Hopefully to see the Houston Astros win their first championship. ... I’m from South Bend, Indiana. A lot of people don’t know where South Bend is.”
― Richard Dixon, 24, outreach coordinator
“I love Houston. I love our electoral leadership. I love our various communities and the multifaceted livelihood of it.”
― Feldon Bonner II, 49, executive director of Powerhouse Ministry/board of directors at Texas Organizing Project
