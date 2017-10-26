Here lies Trump.

That will surely be a fitting and most ironic epitaph.

Trump lies so much that when he tells the truth, we think it’s a lie when in fact he is actually telling the truth.

Case in point: when Trump says that he had nothing to do with Niger, that it was his generals who made the calls, he is not lying.

The problem is we are so used to his blaming everyone else for all his myriad of fuck ups (which includes his bumbling dealing with the innocent victims of tragedies and gold star families) that we assume he is being typically full of shit.

We are all so caught up in the illusion that he is, behind closed doors, doing the work of the people, that we assume he is just covering up his inadequacies when the reality is behind closed doors he is doing what he actually does best:

Absolutely nothing.

What the people got is a reality star who has not one ounce of reality in his being. The big joke is, he is delusional to the point that he now sustains himself with the steaming heap of crap that he both serves and eats out of his own feed bag.

We have gone from Tricky Dick to Limp Dick.

Trump has always been and will always be a bloated, trust fund baby fraud who earned nothing, stole everything, who, when he could not get what he wanted, declared bankruptcy so he could A) get a beautiful tax write off and therefore not pay any taxes and B) not have to pay those pesky day laborers.

He is so fucking stupid that he actually bragged about it in the presidential debates.

Trump has no filter. No sense of self. He’s just a talking pumpkin head in a Mitzi Gaynor wig who actually feels threatened to the point of having to remind you that he went to a poison Ivy College and therefore he is smart.

Can you imagine someone like Einstein saying that? That’s rich boy logic. I went to the Turks and Caicos Islands, so I must be special.

Johnson famously did naked laps in the pool. Trump wades in the shallow end with floaties made of gold.

He simply has no social graces. Not once ounce of empathy.

He is America’s first Asperger’s president.

The difference between him and Harvey Weinstein, is....oh,wait. There is no difference. Those are two sense of entitlement power pigs who cannot distinguish between rape and privilege. Women, who are on paper, the weaker sex, can easily be dominated, Kim Jung Un style, with their undersized, quickly sputtering rockets.

Call it Cealis in Wonderland.

This is why Harvey the invisible grabbit, masturbated in front of his victims. It was no different than a show of force parade up Main Street, North Korea. And your president bragged about ogling underage naked pageant contestants and honing in on married Nancy O’Dell’s genitals.

Men who are impotent, overcompensate by acting like Godzilla stomping over Bambi.

Fantasy does not work for them, which is why they don’t hire hookers. Or they marry arm candy women who become the I Come First, Lady who are no doubt not entitled to their own pleasure. Melania Trump’s head has got to be spinning on its axis, Exorcist style.

Here is a woman who was plucked out of Eastern Europe obscurity, by Prince Harming, who probably paid for the nose job and decked her out in pretty, shiny things in exchange for her being able to parade her around so that the whole world would ooooo and ahhh over his prowess.

Behind those bedroom doors is identical to what is happening performance wise in the White House.

Absolutely nothing.

I will bet the farm that some hot Secret Service agent is having himself one hell of a nightly toss.

We Americans love our symbols: our statues, our flags, our TV stars and a Vice President who pushes the whole evangelical thing like a hot waxed, hairless guy who any day is going to get caught in the men’s room with his pants down, playing footsie with the stud in the next stall.

The twisted logic of the election, beyond the fact that Russia got their bitch, who owes them untold millions, to do their bidding and prance like Ana in “Frozen,” is that lower middle class white America, those poor, legitimately desperate and ignored segment of our population, eat out of the same bullshit filled make America great feed bag that their boy uses.

The problem is their oats are the lies and distortions that are fed to them by Hannity, Bannon, Limbaugh and Jones, extremely Ltd. They literally do not know better because that and perhaps The National Enquirer are their only sources of news. Everything else, they are told, is fake and that is good enough for them. Who needs to do all that reading?

Oh and let’s not forget the new Christian church, who evidently does not give a flying fuck about what Jesus preached. Traveling cross country recently what I came across over and over again were people who were inherently and robotically polite, but privately racist to their core, who get to drop their drawers and let it all hang out at the next Trump rally.

The Trump Rally is this generations new Yes I Klan meeting.

All that good ol’ American, long fomenting hate, gets to let loose like a bucking O.J. bronco, as the mob gets to reveal their hitherto hidden true selves as they sing the praises of their newly minted, smug, scowling, arms folded President Mussolini as he talks the thug talk and goose steps, which it’s he new dance craze, like no politician before him.

This one Hitler wonder gives them easy targets to aim for: HIllary (“You second amenders know what to do”), The press (he is, after all, Velveeta Peron) and by not denouncing the entire white supremicist movement, he is sending a clear message that (A) Jews and people of color, with the exception of virtually every professional athlete (they are the good ones who you get to cheer and jeer at like effete, slave owners) are to blame for why you are poor and broken. So get your military grade weapons and let the Hungry Games begin!

Obama was despised simply because (A) he was black and (B) because he was black. Plus: he did not look, act or speak like them, so he must be from Africa. It was easy as pie for the GOP to “speak” for them for what became Eight Years A Slave beginning with the ironic chant in the halls of congress, “You lie.”

That one little phrase became the rallying cry for the entire birther movement and who better to head up that particular campaign, than a lying specialist of epic proportions?

Trump worked that “talent” for truth bending right into his chair in the Oval, now Awful Office.

So now he gets to be the do nothing Pretend President, just like the pretend boss on the pretend set of his pretend reality show.

I’m sure that you’ve long figured out that he what he accuses anyone of doing is what he himself does all the time. It’s the oddest form of transparency and confession.

So the next time you hear him blaming someone, relish in the moment, because that is as real as he will ever be.